Get to know Dan Monyane with a song, a book and a dish

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work ‘Over My Dead Body.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Andrea Walters - ultimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulerel... 7 October 2022 8:54 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves. 7 October 2022 2:34 PM
Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pestici... 7 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Get to know Dan Monyane with a song, a book and a dish

7 October 2022 8:28 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Broadcasting
song book and dish
Dan monyane
News veteran

With 42 years of media experience behind him, Monyane reflected on some of the highlights of his career and life.

Thabo Mdluli interviewed veteran broadcaster Dan Monyane to get a better understanding of the man behind some of the country’s biggest news headlines through his favourite song, book and a dish.

• Dan Monyane has been a broadcaster for 42 years.

• He landed up in the media space by accident, after fleeing the apartheid government to Mozambique.

Picture: Veteran broadcast journalist Dan Monyane/Instagram.
Picture: Veteran broadcast journalist Dan Monyane/Instagram.

Monyane trained at the Mozambique News Agency (AIM) in the early 1980s to make a living for himself as a 19-year-old immigrant.

Now, 42 years on with a vast knowledge of media behind him Monyane reflected on some of the highlights of his career and life.

Believe it or not, this newsman can bake and thoroughly enjoys doing it. His mother taught him how to bake as a teenager.

One of my favourites and the family loves it is my orange pound cake.

Dan Monyane, veteran broadcast journalist

Monyane's tune of choice is Legendary South African musician Jimmy Dludlu song called Point Of View.

But _Point Of View _just got something, it uplifts me! When I listen to Point Of View I smile.

Dan Monyane, veteran broadcast journalist

His best-loved book is his own titled I Don’t Want To Die Unknown - which contains a mix between his memoir and his legacy.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




7 October 2022 8:28 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Broadcasting
song book and dish
Dan monyane
News veteran

Trending

Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning

Local

HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents

Local

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

Local

EWN Highlights

UNHCR alarmed by killing of 2 Somali refugees in EC

7 October 2022 8:23 PM

Collapse of DA-led Joburg coalition - a lesson for the party, says Zille

7 October 2022 7:52 PM

Polls close in troubled Lesotho after parliamentary vote

7 October 2022 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA