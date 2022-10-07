Get to know Dan Monyane with a song, a book and a dish





Thabo Mdluli interviewed veteran broadcaster Dan Monyane to get a better understanding of the man behind some of the country’s biggest news headlines through his favourite song, book and a dish.

• Dan Monyane has been a broadcaster for 42 years.

• He landed up in the media space by accident, after fleeing the apartheid government to Mozambique.

Picture: Veteran broadcast journalist Dan Monyane/Instagram.

Monyane trained at the Mozambique News Agency (AIM) in the early 1980s to make a living for himself as a 19-year-old immigrant.

Now, 42 years on with a vast knowledge of media behind him Monyane reflected on some of the highlights of his career and life.

Believe it or not, this newsman can bake and thoroughly enjoys doing it. His mother taught him how to bake as a teenager.

One of my favourites and the family loves it is my orange pound cake. Dan Monyane, veteran broadcast journalist

Monyane's tune of choice is Legendary South African musician Jimmy Dludlu song called Point Of View.

But _Point Of View _just got something, it uplifts me! When I listen to Point Of View I smile. Dan Monyane, veteran broadcast journalist

His best-loved book is his own titled I Don’t Want To Die Unknown - which contains a mix between his memoir and his legacy.

Listen to the full audio above for more.