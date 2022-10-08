Safety and security set to get bigger budget to fight against crime, says Lesufi
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the safety and security portfolio in the province is set to get a bigger budget to help in the fight against crime.
Lesufi says he is already in talks with police minister Bheki Cele and transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
The budget will be channeled towards capacitating local law enforcement, including the recruitment of some 6 000 employees at Gauteng police.
Lesufi says other interventions include a patrol car for every ward, four helicopters on standby to respond to incidents, as well as face recognition CCTV cameras all over the province.
“We want every Gauteng citizen to have what we call an e-panic button. We are starting with government staff. If you are under threat you press it. And then our forces will come and assist you. Especially for GBV incidents. If there is a woman who feel they are not safe. Press that e button and our forces will come and assist them. We are serious in the fight against crime,” said Lesufi.
Lesufi made the commitments during his cabinet reshuffle in Midrand on Friday where he announced sweeping changes to his executive.
#GautengCabinet |' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2022
-Health and wellness: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
-Economic Development: Tasneem Motara
-Safety and security: Faith Mazibuko stays on
-Transport and logistics: Kedibone Diabe
-Education: Marone Chilaone
-Cogta and e-commerce: Mzi Khumalo
~@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/lDMWb4YEn5
Former health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and former economic development MEC Parks Tau were left out of Gauteng's new cabinet.
Lesufi named Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as health and wellness MEC, while Tasneem Motara took over the economic development portfolio.
The sweeping changes also include putting Jacob Mamabolo at the helm of the provincial treasury.
Faith Mazibuko stays on as MEC for safety and security, while Lebogang Maile has been retained as MEC for human settlements and infrastructure.
Mbali Hlophe moves from sports to social development.
Newcomer Mzi Khumalo has been appointed as MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, which will now also incorporate e-government, research and development.
Lesufi said he spent hours in consultations with the ANC and alliance partners deliberating on the latest deployments.
The new executive has 18 months to deliver on the administration's promises of better service delivery.
Economic recovery, bolstering the fight against crime and corruption, as well as transforming townships are also on the agenda for the MECs.
This article first appeared on EWN : Safety and security set to get bigger budget to fight against crime, says Lesufi
More from Local
Brace for Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday
After a loadshedding-free weekend, the power utility announced on Sunday power cuts would be back on Monday.Read More
Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.Read More
Lukhanyo Mdingi, breaking boundaries in fashion
Gushwell Brooks speaks to fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi, founder of Cape Town based fashion namesake label Lukhanyo Mdingi.Read More
Plan, plan, plan, that's the key to healthy eating
This National Nutrition Week, dieticians are stressing the importance of meal planning as the key to healthy eating.Read More
Social Development Dept to launch nyaope rehabilitation programme
Lesufi said the initiative will form part of the province's 2030 vision to put youth at the centre of policy making decisions, as well as the economy.Read More
School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health
Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental health.Read More
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers
AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.Read More
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms
Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulereleni’s Devon Police Station.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.Read More
Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death
The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pesticide through fumes emanating from an illegal fumigation from an empty flat next door.Read More