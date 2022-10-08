School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Shaun Fuchs - founder and CEO of Centennial Schools, and Cody Gordon, co-founder of It'sOk App, about their collaboration.

From learners being allowed to wear civvies - within the bounds of the school's dress code, to the latest e-learning tools, Centennial is moving away from traditional teaching methodology.

Immediately if you take the uniform away, pupils are able to dress according to their personality, as individuals. You're not in the military, you do not need a uniform to identify who the enemy is. Shaun Fuchs, Founder and CEO - Centennial Schools

We changed the learning space which becomes known as the learning hub. It's much bigger, it's mobile, it's dynamic. The students can choose how they want to sit, whether it's tiered seating, whether it's a mobi-chair...students can choose to stand...it's healthier standing, you actually burn more calories, you're far more attentive. Shaun Fuchs, Founder and CEO - Centennial Schools

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in 17 young people experience some form of mental health distress.

Centennial Schools recognised this, partnering with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App.

The app is accessible to learners to help support their mental health.

Students get to check in with how they're feeling...parents get insight into how their children are faring...all in service of being truly proactive in wellbeing. Cody Gordon, Co-founder - It'sOk App