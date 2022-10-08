Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental he... 8 October 2022 12:34 PM
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products... 8 October 2022 12:21 PM
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulerel... 7 October 2022 8:54 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products... 8 October 2022 12:21 PM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
View all Business
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to take a break this weekend Here are a few ways to take a break from the weekly madness of life. 7 October 2022 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers

8 October 2022 12:21 PM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Farming
Agriculture
agritech

AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zamokuhle Thwala, chief executive of AgriKool, about the e-trading platform.

New technologies have enabled farmers to stay ahead of the curve and if they want to increase profits and continue improving efficiencies, agritech is the way to go.

AgriKool is one of the so-called disrupters in the agritech industry.

CEO - Zamokuhle Thwala says many of South Africa's farmers are pensioners and don't have access to the technology to help sell their products.

So how do you get them to use technology? Covid has helped with that...to speed up that tech adoption.

Zamokuhle Thwala, CEO - AgriKool

Thwala says farmers first have to sell to three different people before their products hit retailers' shelves, and all this costs money.

AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.

Our goal is to ease the trade of of agri-products...we are trying to build a platform by leveraging the African Free Trade Agreement so farmers can go on our platforms, it's free to do so.

Zamokuhle Thwala, CEO - AgriKool



8 October 2022 12:21 PM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Farming
Agriculture
agritech

More from Business

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

7 October 2022 3:28 PM

After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 1:52 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 10:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

6 October 2022 9:18 PM

Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 6:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams

6 October 2022 11:28 AM

Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: Can South Africa start over?

6 October 2022 11:01 AM

Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

Giving back to small businesses

6 October 2022 7:28 AM

One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shipping containers transformed into hair salons line the business district of Cape Town's townships. With hair styles like iTwist, mistress and cheesekop; township hair styles are trending. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/Eyewitness News

R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships

5 October 2022 9:21 PM

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health

8 October 2022 12:34 PM

Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On Sunday, 14 March 2021, police searched a house in Sasolburg, in the Free State, and confiscated 51 firearms - which includes handguns, assault rifles, hunting firearms - and thousands of ammunition as well as explosives. Picture: Supplied.

Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms

7 October 2022 8:54 PM

Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulereleni’s Devon Police Station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning

7 October 2022 2:34 PM

The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new Interceptor G2 insecticide-treated net is expected to be available to health ministries and aid organisations from toward the end of 2017. Picture: basf.com

Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death

7 October 2022 1:58 PM

The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pesticide through fumes emanating from an illegal fumigation from an empty flat next door.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 1:52 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuki Tshabalala, TMPD superintendent, Johnson Dlamini - OUTsurance traffic controller, and Nthabiseng Moloto, OUTsurance traffic controlller, in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

LISTEN: Understanding the work of traffic controllers

7 October 2022 1:44 PM

Traffic controllers must arrive at their intersection stations fifteen minutes before the start of their shift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November

7 October 2022 10:58 AM

The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ginasanders/123rf.com

WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head

7 October 2022 10:49 AM

A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of a dishwashing machine. Picture: Screenshot/ Supplied

WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine

7 October 2022 10:42 AM

A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scukrov/123rf.com

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

7 October 2022 10:10 AM

According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

Local

Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers

Business Local

School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa leads Letsema campaign in FS, vows to 'clean up municipalities'

8 October 2022 2:54 PM

Social Development Dept to launch nyaope rehabilitation programme

8 October 2022 2:21 PM

Gambia vows to get to the bottom of child deaths linked to imported cough syrups

8 October 2022 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA