Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zamokuhle Thwala, chief executive of AgriKool, about the e-trading platform.

New technologies have enabled farmers to stay ahead of the curve and if they want to increase profits and continue improving efficiencies, agritech is the way to go.

AgriKool is one of the so-called disrupters in the agritech industry.

CEO - Zamokuhle Thwala says many of South Africa's farmers are pensioners and don't have access to the technology to help sell their products.

So how do you get them to use technology? Covid has helped with that...to speed up that tech adoption. Zamokuhle Thwala, CEO - AgriKool

Thwala says farmers first have to sell to three different people before their products hit retailers' shelves, and all this costs money.

AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.