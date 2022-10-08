Social Development Dept to launch nyaope rehabilitation programme
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi says the Department of Social Development is set to launch a new initiative to rehabilitate youth addicted to the notorious street drug nyaope.
Lesufi said the initiative will form part of the province's 2030 vision to put youth at the centre of policy making decisions, as well as the economy.
He made the announcement on Friday when he unveiled his new executive in Midrand.
READ: Gauteng's new Premier announces changes to his cabinet
The Department of Social Development, now led by Mbali Hlophe, will spearhead the programme.
Lesufi said youth addicted to substances will be taken off the streets and housed on a state farm for six months before being reintegrated into society.
“The Department of Health will give them medication. The Department of Education will assess them. If they are ready to go to school, we send them to school. We carry the bill as the state. Those that are talented in sport will do (sport). We want onward...we will kill this thing of nyaope. We can’t surrender our children and young people to nyaope.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Social Development Dept to launch nyaope rehabilitation programme
More from Local
Brace for Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday
After a loadshedding-free weekend, the power utility announced on Sunday power cuts would be back on Monday.Read More
Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.Read More
Lukhanyo Mdingi, breaking boundaries in fashion
Gushwell Brooks speaks to fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi, founder of Cape Town based fashion namesake label Lukhanyo Mdingi.Read More
Plan, plan, plan, that's the key to healthy eating
This National Nutrition Week, dieticians are stressing the importance of meal planning as the key to healthy eating.Read More
School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health
Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental health.Read More
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers
AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.Read More
Safety and security set to get bigger budget to fight against crime, says Lesufi
The budget will be channeled towards capacitating local law enforcement, including the recruitment of some 6 000 employees at Gauteng police. Other interventions include a patrol car for every ward as well as face recognition CCTV cameras all over the province.Read More
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms
Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulereleni’s Devon Police Station.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.Read More
Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death
The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pesticide through fumes emanating from an illegal fumigation from an empty flat next door.Read More