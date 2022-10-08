Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
Social Development Dept to launch nyaope rehabilitation programme

8 October 2022 2:21 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Nyaope
Department of Social Development
Youth addiction
Rehabilitation Programme

Lesufi said the initiative will form part of the province's 2030 vision to put youth at the centre of policy making decisions, as well as the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi says the Department of Social Development is set to launch a new initiative to rehabilitate youth addicted to the notorious street drug nyaope.

Lesufi said the initiative will form part of the province's 2030 vision to put youth at the centre of policy making decisions, as well as the economy.

He made the announcement on Friday when he unveiled his new executive in Midrand.

READ: Gauteng's new Premier announces changes to his cabinet

The Department of Social Development, now led by Mbali Hlophe, will spearhead the programme.

Lesufi said youth addicted to substances will be taken off the streets and housed on a state farm for six months before being reintegrated into society.

“The Department of Health will give them medication. The Department of Education will assess them. If they are ready to go to school, we send them to school. We carry the bill as the state. Those that are talented in sport will do (sport). We want onward...we will kill this thing of nyaope. We can’t surrender our children and young people to nyaope.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Social Development Dept to launch nyaope rehabilitation programme




