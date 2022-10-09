Plan, plan, plan, that's the key to healthy eating





Gushwell Brooks spoke to Retha Harmse, Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, about National Nutrition week.

National Nutrition Week takes place from 9 - 15 October

The week is a collaboration between health organisations, the health department, the basic education department and international partners

The focus this year is on "barriers to healthy eating"

The cost of healthy food, low levels of nutrition knowledge, culinary traditions, social pressures and lack of meal planning are among the biggest barriers to healthy eating.

That's according to dietician, Retha Harmse.

She says if you plan properly, choosing healthier options does not have to be expensive.

She suggests looking at the list of zero VAT-rated products, and buying in bulk with others - which can also help trim your food bill.

Ultimately it comes down to eating more fruits and vegetables, less processed foods, more legumes, so in terms of that, if you think about things like dried beans, veggies...it's already 15 percent off . Retha Harmse, Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics

The most expensive part of the meal is the protein. If we replace some of our meaty items with plant-based protein...make a lentil lasagne, chickpea pasta. It's also important to look for things like locally produced foods that are on special. Retha Harmse, Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics

Harmse says there's nothing wrong with frozen vegetables or veggies out of cans if you can't afford the more expensive fresh produce.

Whatever it is you do for your family, you're doing the best you can. In terms of the science and the facts, frozen veggies, if you eating them, and you wouldn't have had them otherwise, it's definitely a step in the right direction. Retha Harmse, Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics

Harmse says the best way to maximise your money and become healthier in the process is to plan your meals and shop accordingly.