Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
Sara-Jayne speaks to Rahim Hoosen, who heads up the Woolworths food department, about the scrapping of single-use plastic bags.
- Woolworths committed in 2018 that it would scrap single-use plastic bags by 2022
- The retailer said it is delivering on this commitment at its over 400 food stores
- Customers are urged to buy recyclable/reusable bags
Woolworths announced last week that it would be delivering on a 2018 commitment to scrap single-use plastic bags, as part of its zero packaging waste to landfill vision.
Instead of the single-use plastic bag, consumers can buy a reusable/recyclable bag for R7. While this is a more expensive option, the reusable/recyclable bag is durable and can be used many times.
After nine uses, it really starts to give back to the individual. Our big message is reuse the bags. That is the intent. You're doing more than just buying a reusable bag, you're helping to create jobs.Rahim Hoosen, Head - Woolworths Food Department
So, what if you forget your reusable bag at home, as many of us inevitably do?
The retailer said it's trialling a suggestion by Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque, called "bring a bag, take a bag" at several of its stores in Cape Town.
Shoppers will be asked to donate bags they don't use at the store. Other customers can then use the bags if they've forgotten theirs at home. When they reach the store again, they return the bag.
As we stand, it has been well-received. We've got over 400,000 customers we reach on Instagram and social media and overwhelmingly 90% of customers have responded very positively to the concept.Rahim Hoosen, Head - Woolworths Food Department
At the outset we knew that a huge customer behaviour change was needed to introduce this and wanting as a business to be more sustainable.Rahim Hoosen, Head - Woolworths Food Department
Hoosen says since the beginning of their plastic-free journey, they've removed 120 million plastic bags from the environment.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
