Amid restrictions in Gauteng, dept says South Africans overuse water





Africa Melane speaks to Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Department, about Gauteng's water woes.

The Water and Sanitation Department said South Africans had a tendency to overuse water.

The fact that around 40% of water is lost to leaks is adding to the country's water woes.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero said water levels at Johannesburg reservoirs were back to normal.

If South Africa is to overcome its water woes, the behaviour of its citizens when it comes to consumption has to change.

The national Water and Sanitation Department says South Africans tend to waste water.

The demand is high just in terms of where people are washing their driveways, washing their cars, using hosepipes, watering their gardens in the middle of the day. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Water and Sanitation Department

The recent water outages in Gauteng laid bare many of the problems which lead to shortages.

These include an increase in demand and water leaks.

Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said Gauteng lost about 40% of its water to leaks.

There's a very critical issue that remain in municipalities and that is water losses and what we call non-revenue water which is lost through leaks in the reticulation system within municipalities. That has a huge impact. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Water and Sanitation Department

The leaks are caused by municipalities neglecting to maintain water infrastructure, said Ratau.

He said when municipalities are given money to maintain infrastructure, the department will be monitoring the implementation.