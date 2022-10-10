City Power: Cable theft & infrastucture damage costing nearly R40m a year





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Sergeant Thela, general manager of security and risk management at City Power.

City Power is concerned over the soaring incidents of cable theft and vandalism in Johannesburg.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Thela said that they were losing revenue and that the theft was heavily connected to a syndicated operation.

This is highly syndicated work and we have arrested 14 suspects who are currently serving time in prison. Sergeant Thela, General manager for Security and risk - City Power

Thela also called on communities to join hands in fighting crime against cable theft, adding that it affects the power supply to areas in the city.

The picture doesn’t look good, and I think this situation is exacerbated and during the night. That is where criminals have a field day stealing our network. Sergeant Thela, General manager for Security and risk - City Power

The damage is very dire. When you start looking at the impact, we spend close to R40 million per annum to repair stolen cables and infrastructure, but at the same time, we lose revenue due to theft. Sergeant Thela, General manager for Security and risk - City Power

The entity added that it is losing almost R40 million to repairs instead of increasing revenue every year.

