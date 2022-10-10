Transnet strike: Satawu hopes CCMA can bring all parties together





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jacob Mazibuko, the general secretary at the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

Transport unions, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) hope that the CCMA will assist in mediating the wage negotiations with Transnet.

Workers have downed tools after demanding a wage increase of between 12% and 13%.

However, the transport entity tabled a 3% wage increase which was rejected by the workers.

Satawu's Mazibuko has accused Transnet of labeling their strike action as illegal as a scapegoat to improve their wage offer.

We submitted the picketing rules two weeks before we started with the strike. Last week Friday, we met with Transnet and unreasonably so, they have refused to sign the picketing rules. Jacob Mazibuko, General Secretary - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

That statement of Transnet is misleading the public and the country because we warned Transnet to stop communicating that the strike is illegal. Jacob Mazibuko, General Secretary - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

He also added that they tried to meet with the entity to get them to sign picketing rules for their planned strike.

Mazibuko added that this move to head to the CCMA will assist in easing the wage impasse.

We are hoping the intervention of the CCMA will try to bring all parties together as workers are left with no option to embark on a strike because of the arrogance of the employer. Jacob Mazibuko, General Secretary - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

