We don't want Transnet to become another Eskom - Raymond Parsons
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Professor Raymond Parsons from the North West University Business School.
Professor Raymond Parsons has warned of Transnet contributing to the ailing economy should the strike action continue.
Transnet is marred with a strike action since last week by workers affiliated to transport unions, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu).
Parsons told 702's Bongani Bingwa that a prolonged strike would have serious consequences on the ailing economy.
He added that the operation and production of the entity that includes exports will be affected since workers are continuing to down tools.
There will be widespread ripple effects on our economy if the strike continues for a long time.Raymond Parsons, Professor Business School - North West University
Transnet is crucial for our key exports and if they get disrupted, we will lose production and lose foreign exchange. It comes at a bad time, and we have electricity crisis, and we don’t want Transnet to become another Eskom.Raymond Parsons, Professor Business School - North West University
