UCT council to deliberate over probe into governance concerns





Clement Manyathela speaks to the University of Cape Town's (UCT) spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, to address some of the governance challenges that have been plaguing the university.

It's council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, has heeded calls for an independent investigation to probe university management affairs, including issues relating to the governance of its vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

There have been allegations that Ngonyama and Phakeng misrepresented the reasons that its former deputy vice-chancellor, Lis Lange, gave for her resignation.

They said that the resignation was voluntary but at a senate meeting two weeks ago, Lange stated in a letter that she was forced out of the position by Phakeng.

On Saturday, there will be ordinary sitting of council that's scheduled as a normal meeting.

In the meeting, it is expected that Ngonyama will officially table the call for an independent investigation.

The council will, then, deliberate and decide on whether or not it will adopt it as a formal resolution of council.

Deputy vice-chancellor left in March. At that stage, as we understood it and as we communicated it, it was for personal reasons or out of their call and they decided not to renew their contract... Only at that senate meeting, where there's quite a number of concerns in how the matter, itself, was introduced into the agenda around the procedural or the meeting rules breach. Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town

There are two things, broadly, that are going to looked at. One, is the issues around the developments relating to the senate meeting of September where I said there's a number of concerns insofar as how the proceedings unfolded... Then, of course, there's an issue between the chair of Council and the former DVC teaching and learning - that, also, is going to be looked into. Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town

Scroll up for the full interview.