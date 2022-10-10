UCT council to deliberate over probe into governance concerns
Clement Manyathela speaks to the University of Cape Town's (UCT) spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, to address some of the governance challenges that have been plaguing the university.
It's council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, has heeded calls for an independent investigation to probe university management affairs, including issues relating to the governance of its vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
There have been allegations that Ngonyama and Phakeng misrepresented the reasons that its former deputy vice-chancellor, Lis Lange, gave for her resignation.
They said that the resignation was voluntary but at a senate meeting two weeks ago, Lange stated in a letter that she was forced out of the position by Phakeng.
On Saturday, there will be ordinary sitting of council that's scheduled as a normal meeting.
In the meeting, it is expected that Ngonyama will officially table the call for an independent investigation.
The council will, then, deliberate and decide on whether or not it will adopt it as a formal resolution of council.
Deputy vice-chancellor left in March. At that stage, as we understood it and as we communicated it, it was for personal reasons or out of their call and they decided not to renew their contract... Only at that senate meeting, where there's quite a number of concerns in how the matter, itself, was introduced into the agenda around the procedural or the meeting rules breach.Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town
There are two things, broadly, that are going to looked at. One, is the issues around the developments relating to the senate meeting of September where I said there's a number of concerns insofar as how the proceedings unfolded... Then, of course, there's an issue between the chair of Council and the former DVC teaching and learning - that, also, is going to be looked into.Elijah Moholola, spokesperson - University of Cape Town
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/uct_University_of_Cape_Town_.html?prf=1&sti=m8e4q1dhxp1x8qiv78|&mediapopup=137809942
More from Local
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers
It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with.Read More
What the law says around working past your retirement age
Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fairly dismissed based on their age.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.Read More
Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?
A newspaper article surfaced on Sunday that some police officers only receive a written warning after being found guilty of rape.Read More
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.Read More
[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
'They're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip though,' says Capetonian Paul Hansen.Read More
WATCH: Wife busts cheating husband having dinner with his mistress
A video went viral when a wife confronted her cheating husband while he was having dinner with his mistress at a restaurant.Read More