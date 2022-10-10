[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
There's nothing better than a refreshing dip on a hot day, and that applies whether you're man, woman or beast!
Check out this video posted to Facebook by Paul Hansen of Cape Town this weekend, showing a troop of cheeky baboons enjoying a dip in his pool.
The six-strong pack enjoy some high jinks and tomfoolery in the water before deciding they've perhaps overstayed their welcome, and darting off over a wall.
"We loved having them over for a pool party," wrote Hansen, adding, "they're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
Source : https://www.facebook.com/paul.hansen.180/videos/1143136669942454
