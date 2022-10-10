Will sending drug addicts to a farm for six months help rehabilitate them?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Shaun Shelly, researcher and chairperson of the South African Network of People who Use Drugs, on the Gauteng Premier's plan to send nyaope addicts to a state farm for six months for rehabilitation.
*Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his plan for drug addicts is to send them to a state-owned farm for six months to rehabilitate them.* Lesufi did not elaborate on whether addicts would volunteer for rehabilitation or if they would be forced to go to the farm.**
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has some bold and ambitious plans to improve the lot of his province's 16 million citizens.
From eradicating informal settlements to dealing with the surge in drug use, specifically nyaope, among young people.
It's the latter that has some experts worried. Lesufi said on Friday that nyaope users would be taken off the streets and sent to a state farm to undergo rehabilitation for six months.
He didn't say how he was going to get them there and, more importantly, what was going to happen to them on those farms and who was going to fund all of this.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Shaun Shelly, from the South African Network of People who Use Drugs, says forcing people to rehabilitate is unconstitutional.
Everybody's got rights and I think that this kind of thing is dangerous as a precedent because it would seem immensely attractive to some people, perhaps families that are struggling with this to have some relief from the problems. The person might even be coerced into going.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Therapeutic communities like these do not have a good history around the world and in South Africa. We've seen lots of people die in places like these, be treated badly and it becomes almost forced labour camps.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Shelly suggests a community-oriented approach, which takes into consideration all the fundamental problems which drive people to drug use.
There's a great failure of the state in addressing some of the fundamental issues that cause people to become dependent on drugs like the lack of economic opportunities, the conditions that they grow up in.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Lack of choices is often what drives people to drug dependency. We need to create solution in communities instead of outside of communities.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will sending drug addicts to a farm for six months help rehabilitate them?
Source : 702
