



Clarence Ford interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 1:27).

The “bugging device” Eskom CEO André de Ruyter found under the seat of his Volvo last week turned out to be something far more innocent: a panic button of a pre-fitted tracking system.

Volvo provided the clarification after a Sunday Times report that De Ruyter found a sophisticated spying device while cleaning his car.

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

RELATED: Load shedding is less severe in Cape Town than in the rest of South Africa. Here's why...

Experts are saying it ain’t a bugging device… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

It made me laugh… When you look at the pictures… bugging devices are really small, aren’t they? They’re not whole circuit boards! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman - scroll up to listen (skip to 1:27).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car