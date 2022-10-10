There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
Clarence Ford interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 1:27).
The “bugging device” Eskom CEO André de Ruyter found under the seat of his Volvo last week turned out to be something far more innocent: a panic button of a pre-fitted tracking system.
Volvo provided the clarification after a Sunday Times report that De Ruyter found a sophisticated spying device while cleaning his car.
RELATED: Load shedding is less severe in Cape Town than in the rest of South Africa. Here's why...
Experts are saying it ain’t a bugging device…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It made me laugh… When you look at the pictures… bugging devices are really small, aren’t they? They’re not whole circuit boards!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman - scroll up to listen (skip to 1:27).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE.Read More
SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
We don't want Transnet to become another Eskom - Raymond Parsons
Transnet and worker unions are expected to meet at the CCMA to find solace in the wage impasse on Monday.Read More
Transnet strike: Satawu hopes CCMA can bring all parties together
The unions and the entity are expected to meet at the CCMA on Monday.Read More
City Power: Cable theft & infrastucture damage costing nearly R40m a year
The power entity said that incidents of cable theft had been increasing at night during rolling blackouts from Eskom.Read More
Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.Read More
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers
AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.Read More
More from Local
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers
It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with.Read More
What the law says around working past your retirement age
Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fairly dismissed based on their age.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.Read More
Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?
A newspaper article surfaced on Sunday that some police officers only receive a written warning after being found guilty of rape.Read More
UCT council to deliberate over probe into governance concerns
There have been recent issues between the management of the University of Cape Town that might put its reputation as the continent's leading tertiary institution at risk.Read More
[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
'They're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip though,' says Capetonian Paul Hansen.Read More
WATCH: Wife busts cheating husband having dinner with his mistress
A video went viral when a wife confronted her cheating husband while he was having dinner with his mistress at a restaurant.Read More