All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
JOHANNESBURG - Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, television host, writer and producer. He was a host at The Daily Show - an American program that does satirical news on Comedy Central.
On Thursday, 29 September, he shocked the audience and his watchers when he announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, during the five-minute post-show segment, he told the audience about his plans to leave the show.
Noah told the audience that he had to tell them about his exit so that they would not be left confused and in the dark.
That is why I am telling you I am going to leave, so that it's not like an Irish goodbye, it would be weird if I was just, like, on a Thursday, 'bye everybody', and then Monday comes and it's just, like, 'Where's Trevor?' and you just see me on Instagram sipping something on the beach.Trevor Noah joked during the Behind-the-Scenes segment on The Daily Show
"I'm looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more, and trying new things." @TrevorNoah on what's next for him after The Daily Show. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/djsQkhP4Nb' The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 4, 2022
The announcement of the departure came after he was spotted with singer, Dua Lipa which sparked dating rumours after they were spotted going out for dinner. This led to a rumour that she might be involved in his departure from the show.
In a video from The Daily Show Instagram page, Trevor denied the rumour that the singer had anything to do with the reasons from his departure. He told Roy Wood Jr, The Daily Show correspondent that the rumour is false and he should not believe anything in the tabloids.
There is something we have if we are lucky to have it and it is the time to do and if you do have that luxury and if you do have the opportunity then why not? So yeah, I'm looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more and trying new things.Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
During the behind-the-scenes segment, Noah answered questions from the audience about the things he missed out on during his 7-year run on The Daily Show
The thing I missed most, and it happened mostly in the pandemic, and I know I'm not alone in this, I missed people. I missed two years of people's lives. I missed two years of eating food in SA. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends.Trevor Noah during the Behind-the-Scenes segment on The Daily Show
This article first appeared on EWN : All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
