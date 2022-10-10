Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?
Clement Manyathela spoke to Lizzy Shuping, spokesperson for Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), and the editor at Viewfinder, Daneel Knoetze.
Are some members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) being let off the hook after being found guilty of heinous crimes such as rape?
Spokesperson of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Lizzy Shuping, explained to 702's Clement Manyathela the process of holding officers accountable.
A Sunday Times article published on Sunday that police officers found guilty by Ipid are being let off the hook with some written warnings and docked salaries.
Shuping has denied the claims made by the article and added that the final process of getting officers accountable lies with police management.
She added that a court process also has a final verdict on the outcomes of a case against the men in blue.
The facts from Sunday Times are not correct, and what happens is that court processes take long.Lizzy Shuping, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate
While the court case is in session, on the other hand, SAPS has to institute disciplinary sanction and you might find that the disciplinary process by SAPS might be completed before the court case has been finalised.Lizzy Shuping, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate
Joining the conversation, Coetzee said that top management of the police service needed to start carrying out convictions against officers in a bid to gain the trust of the public.
Ipid, as an investigating body, can only go far as making recommendations.Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder
It really speaks to the deeper crisis of management and inability to take responsibility for what South Africans might expect from the police service in terms of managing the ranks.Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
