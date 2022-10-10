Accessing public transport in SA a struggle for people living with disabilities





Clarence Ford spoke to Palesa Manaleng, EWN digital producer, about the problems that people with disabilities have in accessing public transport.

- Many people living with disabilities say they struggle to access public transport.

- Many say they struggle to access bus stations and won't even contemplate taking a minibus taxi.

October is Transport Month and the minister responsible for this portfolio, Fikile Mbalula, has been crisscrossing the country promising to fix ailing infrastructure and rehabilitate the country's public transport network.

EWN digital producer, Palesa Manaleng, is a paraplegic and says the fact that very little has changed for her since the first iteration of Transport Month 17 years ago is disappointing.

It's frustrating. If you see any changes the government has made, they're made specifically in Cape Town and Johannesburg. What happens in the rest of the country? What if I live in Mpumalanga or Limpopo? Palesa Manaleng, EWN digital producer

This lack of options to get around can be very debilitating for someone living with a disability. Manaleng says it can lead to social isolation and mental health problems.

How do you access work if you don't have access to transport? How do you go to the mall? How do you go to the doctor? You are basically trapped at home because you can't manoeuvre around... your independence is taken away. Palesa Manaleng, EWN digital producer

Now, you're made to feel that less than. You are an adult, but you are not really an adult because you have to wait for someone to do things for you. Palesa Manaleng, EWN digital producer

Manaleng flags e-hailing service drivers not being trained properly as another obstacle to her and others like her getting around. While some buses like the Rea Vaya service are equipped to transport people with disabilities, the accessibility of the bus stations is a problem.

She suggests that government and other players consult those living with disabilities in the planning and implementation phases of public transport projects.

