SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
OPINION
Imagine coming home from a nine-hour work shift and the lights immediately go off as you unlock the front door.
Or maybe you don't have to imagine - it's probably happened to you too.
Loadshedding has been the most severe by far this year, resulting in many extreme consequences.
Not only has it created economic setbacks.
The impact of load shedding on our social lives and mental health has been largely underreported.
I was at work on Saturday, 17 September 2022, when what seemed like a readily available Eskom statement was distributed on the power utility's media WhatsApp group. "Due to the breakdown of generating units overnight, stage 5 load-shedding will regretfully be implemented until 5:00 on Monday.”
I've become anxious each time I see a text from that group because there's no telling how bad it's going to get.
Being the daily bearer of this bad news on the radio is anxiety-inducing enough.
I went on to Twitter right after the announcement and there was an immediate flurry of reaction ranging from frustration to confusion. Many people wanted to know what exactly stage five would be and how it would affect their lives. Everyone was already predicting that things would get worse.
I don't think much work has been done to assess the psychological consequences these power cuts have on people. This question came to mind when my own mental strength was tested - the day I walked into my flat right at the same time as the power went off.
I panicked and my mind and heart started racing as I tried to work out what I should do in this dark and confined space, illuminated only by a cellphone light with its battery power diminishing by the minute.
Feelings of loneliness and despair were amplified and many thoughts began to circle in my head.
Do I jump from my balcony? I was spared from that mystery for now.
Do I call friends or family and lament this situation? But what happens when if the battery runs out while I'm calling around?
I've got three more hours to go before the lights come back on and I need to preserve the little cellphone torch so that I'm not in complete darkness.
One might argue that we should, by now, have resources readily available to plan our lives around load-shedding. But it's not quite as easy when you're mostly set in your ways and are used to your daily life being on a certain trajectory.
I personally don't want to rearrange my life in line with the load-shedding schedule. It makes me feel like my freedoms are limited.
The material negative economic impact of load-shedding has long reared its ugly head but the verdict on the psychological assault is still out.
As reported here by World Health Organization, there was a link between the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased anxiety and depression levels as the virus ignited fears of loss and isolation.
So too do the constant power cuts, which spark concerns of unpredictability in everyday life, heightening a lot of distress and worry as people get concerned about their devices and appliances, how they're going to get a meal together with 30 minutes till the next outage, and general fatigue and feelings of helplessness.
The world is steadily crawling from the pandemic that rattled and changed life as we knew it. With rolling power outages, one wonders if we will ever catch a break.
How do we gather our mental strength amid this treacherous systemic concept of load-shedding?
What's the outlet for people who suffer from anxiety and depression at a time like this?
Whatever the answer is (or lack of solution), I hope we are all able to get out of this with our mental strength still intact.
10 October marks World Mental Health Day Sifiso Zulu is a news anchor at Eyewitness News
This article first appeared on EWN : SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/poppypix/poppypix2202/poppypix220200002/181826021-collapsed-frustrated-black-afroamerican-man-failed-working-on-laptop-portrait-shot-high-quality-phot.jpg
More from Opinion
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
OPINION: Can South Africa start over?
Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?
An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.Read More
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field
If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety
The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert
Parenting coach, Roanne Walker cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes.Read More
All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'
Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene.Read More
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?
Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More