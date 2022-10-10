Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert





Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Roanne Walker to discuss different ways of disciplining children and how it impact the relationship between parent and child.

Walker explained that the child is not likely to think about the action that led to the cell phone being taken away. They just will likely feel isolated and deprived of their access to social connection.

She cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

"Children do need boundaries. A happy child has very secure known boundaries" Roanne Walker, Parenting coach

“A lot of parents resort to taking away cell phones minimising screen time, hidings and timeouts and these are all the negative forms of discipline that we have.’’ Roanne Walker, Parenting coach

Walker says negative consequences like the above do not teach your child basic principles on how to cope in the real world once they are out of your home.

Parenting may be considered one of the hardest jobs to do considering a minors’ behaviours are influenced by the actions of their primary caregivers.

People can predict how a parent behaves based on their children’s behaviour, Walker added.

Your children are a blank statement upon which you write. Roanne Walker, Parenting coach

How does one instill discipline in a healthy and efficient manner that does not do more harm than good?

Walker advises parents to own up to their mistakes. She also emphasised instilling strict boundaries in the home and ensuring everyone sticks to them, this includes the adults of the household.

Parents, the word I’m sorry goes a long way with your kids. Roanne Walker, Parenting coach

Listen to the full audio above for more.