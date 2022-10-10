Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Roanne Walker to discuss different ways of disciplining children and how it impact the relationship between parent and child.
Walker explained that the child is not likely to think about the action that led to the cell phone being taken away. They just will likely feel isolated and deprived of their access to social connection.
She cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes.
"Children do need boundaries. A happy child has very secure known boundaries"Roanne Walker, Parenting coach
“A lot of parents resort to taking away cell phones minimising screen time, hidings and timeouts and these are all the negative forms of discipline that we have.’’Roanne Walker, Parenting coach
Walker says negative consequences like the above do not teach your child basic principles on how to cope in the real world once they are out of your home.
Parenting may be considered one of the hardest jobs to do considering a minors’ behaviours are influenced by the actions of their primary caregivers.
People can predict how a parent behaves based on their children’s behaviour, Walker added.
Your children are a blank statement upon which you write.Roanne Walker, Parenting coach
How does one instill discipline in a healthy and efficient manner that does not do more harm than good?
Walker advises parents to own up to their mistakes. She also emphasised instilling strict boundaries in the home and ensuring everyone sticks to them, this includes the adults of the household.
Parents, the word I’m sorry goes a long way with your kids.Roanne Walker, Parenting coach
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42164605_mother-and-teenage-son-arguing-on-sofa-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety
The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'
Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene.Read More
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?
Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More