Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
- Approximately 18 000 runners are expected at the 2022 edition of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.
- The race is a candidate for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world.
- The candidacy comes with a revised route that will see traffic interruptions in some areas.
CAPE TOWN: Cape Town's Sanlam Marathon is in the running to be named one of top six marathons in world.
This year will be the first time the race is being considered for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
The evaluation process will continue over the next three years and if successful, Cape Town will become part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2025, joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
The Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world - and features the six-star system and the Six Star Medal - 'marathon running’s greatest prize', for runners who have completed all six marathons in the majors.
The Sanlam Cape Town marathon, takes place this Sunday, 16 October.
The flagship marathon will be preceded by 10km and 5km peace runs as well as the two trail runs on Saturday.
"The candidacy comes with a revised route that will see traffic interruptions in some areas" says the City of Cape Town.
The start of the race has moved from Fritz Sonneberg Road (in front of DHL Stadium) to Helen Suzman Boulevard.
And for the first time ever, athletes will be running on the elevated freeway and the N2, to join the Southern Suburbs.
There will be temporary and rolling road closures in the Green Point and Sea Point areas on Saturday.
The complete list of road closures is available here.
You can also view the live road closures map on race day here.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
