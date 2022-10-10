Midday Report Express: Zuma, COVID-19 grants and six bodies in Joburg building





- A fiction-like story from Johannesburg - Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili on six decomposed bodies discovered in a building in Johannesburg. - Former President Jacob Zuma back in court battling advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan on allegedly publishing a medical note illegally. And more.

Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks joined Uveka Rangappa for an in-depth analysis of on the Zuma case within a case. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent, also has the on-the-ground update from outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Legal analyst Mpumelele Zikalala provides an bigger reading on the Zuma-Downer-Maughan private prosecution matter.

The City of Joburg's mayoral committee has been sworn in. Eyewitness News associate editor for politics Tshidi Madia reflects on the MMCs, while Mpho Phalatse holds a press briefing.

Why does the Democratic Alliance (DA) continue to lose prominent black leaders? Last week, former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango resigned from the party. In recent years, the party saw the loss of its leader, Mmusi Maimane; former Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme and the party's Parliament speaker Lindiwe Mazibuko. Political analyst Xolani Dube doesn't believe it's a race problem.

It is Social Development Month and the department's minister, Lindiwe Zulu, briefed the media on child support grant top ups and the R350 COVID-19 social relief of distress grants. Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo breaks down the numbers from the briefing.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) members have vowed to paralyse operations at Transnet. Amanda Tshemese is Satawu's head of communication. She says that Transnet is arrogant and that the workers plan to continue their strike until they are heard.

Eyewitness News journalist Kgomotso Modise reports live from the Eldorado park police station where the new Gauteng mayor, Dada Morero, is visiting the community following numerous complains of crime and gun violence.

The South African Communist Party pleads with government to look into investing in new power plants as we navigate the continuous energy crisis. Alex Mashilo, SACP national spokesperson, breaks down the party's pleas.