How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely

The term “digital nomad” refers to someone who lives nomadically while working remotely using a computer and an internet connection.

Being nomadic, they have few material possessions and work in setting such as hotels, coffee shops and co-working spaces instead of traditional office buildings.

Digital nomads tend to be younger than most other remote workers.

How to be a digital nomad

Stefan Olbrich (25) works as a product manager for a company that develops web and mobile apps.

He recently arrived back in Cape Town after travelling for five months while working full-time.

I never set out to look for remote work… Our entire team works fully remote… spread across the world… Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Olbrich has the freedom to work from anywhere in the world and has previously set up temporary offices in places as far-flung as Bali, Italy, Croatia, Austria, Britain and Spain.

You have to get used to whipping out your laptop on trains and planes… If you’re consistently moving… routine is critical… Balancing your time between travel… and work requirements is a challenge… I try to keep the time zones similar… Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Olbrich says he works exceptionally long hours.

You have to be accountable… There will be distractions… Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Loneliness is a challenge for digital nomads, despite meeting interesting people.

Olbrich intends to continue living as a digital nomad but, for now, enjoys being in Cape Town.

It is nice to be home. We often take for granted how great South Africa is. I realised that quickly when I started travelling to all these places… Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

