How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: South Africa’s high rates of Caesarean section – what’s happening in the private sector?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Billy Magagula - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Nelspruit, Work at Kiaat Private Hospital, Mediclinic Nelspruit.
Today at 21:05
Current Affairs: How CoJ was bled out by JMPD officials
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Azzar Karrim - NEWS24 Journalist
Today at 21:35
Zuma vs Maughan
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nicholas Kourie - Associate At Ian Levitt Attorneys
Today at 22:05
Political Analysis: Are coalition governments an efficient way of service delivery?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kyle Zeeman - Digital Editor at Timeslive
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with. 10 October 2022 3:39 PM
What the law says around working past your retirement age Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fai... 10 October 2022 3:38 PM
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving. The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promo... 10 October 2022 2:00 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 12:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 4:37 AM
View all Politics
SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE. 10 October 2022 5:34 PM
SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa. 10 October 2022 4:44 PM
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa? The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise. 10 October 2022 2:02 PM
View all Business
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career... 10 October 2022 3:23 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert Parenting coach, Roanne Walker cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes. 10 October 2022 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 9:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 8:31 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 8:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 9:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely

10 October 2022 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pippa Hudson
Digital Nomad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
remote work
digital nomads

The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.

Pippa Hudson interviewed 25-year-old digital nomad Stefan Olbrich.

Since Covid, it has become the hottest way to work…

Pippa Hudson

The term “digital nomad” refers to someone who lives nomadically while working remotely using a computer and an internet connection.

Being nomadic, they have few material possessions and work in setting such as hotels, coffee shops and co-working spaces instead of traditional office buildings.

Digital nomads tend to be younger than most other remote workers.

How to be a digital nomad

Stefan Olbrich (25) works as a product manager for a company that develops web and mobile apps.

He recently arrived back in Cape Town after travelling for five months while working full-time.

© glebstock/123rf.com
© glebstock/123rf.com

RELATED: Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk

I never set out to look for remote work… Our entire team works fully remote… spread across the world…

Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Olbrich has the freedom to work from anywhere in the world and has previously set up temporary offices in places as far-flung as Bali, Italy, Croatia, Austria, Britain and Spain.

You have to get used to whipping out your laptop on trains and planes… If you’re consistently moving… routine is critical… Balancing your time between travel… and work requirements is a challenge… I try to keep the time zones similar…

Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Olbrich says he works exceptionally long hours.

You have to be accountable… There will be distractions…

Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Loneliness is a challenge for digital nomads, despite meeting interesting people.

Olbrich intends to continue living as a digital nomad but, for now, enjoys being in Cape Town.

It is nice to be home. We often take for granted how great South Africa is. I realised that quickly when I started travelling to all these places…

Stefan Olbrich, digital nomad

Hudson interviewed Olbrich – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely




10 October 2022 12:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pippa Hudson
Digital Nomad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
remote work
digital nomads

More from Business

© piren/123rf.com

SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential

10 October 2022 5:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Transnet port terminal at the Durban Container Terminal. Picture: Transnet.

SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation

10 October 2022 4:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?

10 October 2022 2:02 PM

The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car

10 October 2022 10:20 AM

The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

We don't want Transnet to become another Eskom - Raymond Parsons

10 October 2022 8:58 AM

Transnet and worker unions are expected to meet at the CCMA to find solace in the wage impasse on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Transnet Freight Rail on Facebook @TransnetFreightRail

Transnet strike: Satawu hopes CCMA can bring all parties together

10 October 2022 7:22 AM

The unions and the entity are expected to meet at the CCMA on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Power's revenue protection unit raided informal settlements in Lenasia and Roodepoort on 1 June 2022 to remove illegal connections. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter

City Power: Cable theft & infrastucture damage costing nearly R40m a year

10 October 2022 6:24 AM

The power entity said that incidents of cable theft had been increasing at night during rolling blackouts from Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths. Picture: Facebook

Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills

9 October 2022 11:25 AM

Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© settapongd/123rf.com

Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers

8 October 2022 10:21 AM

AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

7 October 2022 1:28 PM

After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Mbali Mavundla author of K53 junior guide book 'Kids on the Road', the #K53Junior. Picture: @MbalikaSebe/Twitter.

Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety

10 October 2022 3:23 PM

The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?

10 October 2022 2:02 PM

The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: plusone/123rf.com

How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.

10 October 2022 2:00 PM

The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert

10 October 2022 1:23 PM

Parenting coach, Roanne Walker cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Trevor Noah. Picture: @trevornoah/Instgram.

All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic

10 October 2022 12:26 PM

Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Akin Omotoso. Picture: facebook.com/akin.omotoso

Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'

7 October 2022 2:42 PM

Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rocketclips/123rf.com

Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?

7 October 2022 2:37 PM

Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

7 October 2022 1:28 PM

After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Rocking the daisies/Instagram.

Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to take a break this weekend

7 October 2022 12:54 PM

Here are a few ways to take a break from the weekly madness of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Amid restrictions in Gauteng, dept says South Africans overuse water

Local

We don't want Transnet to become another Eskom - Raymond Parsons

Business

Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?

Local

EWN Highlights

Civil society groups launch campaign against proposed Electoral Amendment Bill

10 October 2022 7:11 PM

Zuma has slim chance of removing advocate Downer from corruption case: expert

10 October 2022 6:49 PM

DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers

10 October 2022 5:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA