Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Mbali Mavundla, "Kids on the Road Book" author on her a junior driving guide book for children in Grade R up to Grade 7.
JOHANNESBURG: KwaZulu-Natal born author, Mbali Mavundla studied towards a Diploma in Journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology and she couldn’t secure a job in the industry following her graduation, she had to change careers.
Mavundla wrote the "Kids on the Road Book" junior handbook which aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.
The book is tailored for pupils in Grade R to 7 but all ages can benefit from reading it.
She decided to write the book when she worked in a car service workshop and assisted high school learners to obtain their driver’s licences.
She wanted to assist learners from different backgrounds, often intimidated by K53’s complex language, get their driving permit.
You can just imagine you are in matric, you are only starting to learn then, plus the language itself is very tricky.Mbali Mavundla, Author
The writer said her book aims to solve a lack of skilled drivers on the road, help kids learn how to navigate their surroundings, decrease illegal avenues of obtaining driving licenses and empower matriculants looking for employment.
When kids don’t have a driver’s license, but you are not offering it in school, you are already setting them up for failure.Mbali Mavundla, Author
Conscientizing kids means that they are able to navigate themselves way better when they are on the road.Mbali Mavundla, Author
Mavundla hopes to have her book accredited by the Department of Basic Education so that it can be introduced to schools as part of the curriculum.
The book is available at 27 Boxes, Melville Johannesburg 250 or on online.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
More from Lifestyle
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert
Parenting coach, Roanne Walker cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes.Read More
All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'
Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene.Read More
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?
Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More