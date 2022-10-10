Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Mbali Mavundla, "Kids on the Road Book" author on her a junior driving guide book for children in Grade R up to Grade 7.

JOHANNESBURG: KwaZulu-Natal born author, Mbali Mavundla studied towards a Diploma in Journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology and she couldn’t secure a job in the industry following her graduation, she had to change careers.

Mavundla wrote the "Kids on the Road Book" junior handbook which aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.

The book is tailored for pupils in Grade R to 7 but all ages can benefit from reading it.

She decided to write the book when she worked in a car service workshop and assisted high school learners to obtain their driver’s licences.

She wanted to assist learners from different backgrounds, often intimidated by K53’s complex language, get their driving permit.

FILE: Mbali Mavundla author of K53 junior guide book 'Kids on the Road', the #K53Junior. Picture: @MbalikaSebe/Twitter.

You can just imagine you are in matric, you are only starting to learn then, plus the language itself is very tricky. Mbali Mavundla, Author

The writer said her book aims to solve a lack of skilled drivers on the road, help kids learn how to navigate their surroundings, decrease illegal avenues of obtaining driving licenses and empower matriculants looking for employment.

When kids don’t have a driver’s license, but you are not offering it in school, you are already setting them up for failure. Mbali Mavundla, Author

Conscientizing kids means that they are able to navigate themselves way better when they are on the road. Mbali Mavundla, Author

Mavundla hopes to have her book accredited by the Department of Basic Education so that it can be introduced to schools as part of the curriculum.

The book is available at 27 Boxes, Melville Johannesburg 250 or on online.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.