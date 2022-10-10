How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving.
JOHANNESBURG - An American organisation, Cat Matters Organisation launched World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day.
The day was created to educate people - specifically motorists - to be aware of animals on the road.
When the day was launched, the goal for the cause was to reduce the number of roadkill and animal injuries while highlighting an important issue of being distracted whilst driving.
Happy World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day!'
Road accidents, in general, are a significant public health problem globally and even more so to developing countries which are congested, both in terms of people and vehicles.
In some cases, animal-vehicle accidents are caused by speeding and being distracted.
There are other factors that play a role, including the lack of road animal crossing signs, especially in areas where animals often cross.
World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day 2022: In Britain, annual road casualties are estimated to account for 100,000 fox deaths, 50,000 badgers, 50,000 deer, 30 million birds and Hedgehogs once topped the death table with 29% of them being killed by cars.
This day is important because increased awareness makes people see the importance of the cause and it encourages drivers to take extra measures when they are driving around an area with animals.
It also encourages preventive interventions by teaching people how to handle an incident when an animal is struck.
These methods play a role in helping reduce the dangers around the road.
Let's celebrate this World Animal Welfare Day by making masses aware about the importance of preserving animals and how we can contribute to their well-being. SAFETY FROM ROAD ACCIDENT AND ANIMAL WELFARE.
Tips on how to avoid animal roadkill:
- Drive with extra care and at a slower pace.
- It is essential to keep an eye on your surroundings. Drive safely!
- When traveling to rural areas, forested regions or near bodies of water - rivers and lakes - take precautions.
- Use your bright lights when there is no oncoming traffic as this will better illuminate the road and make it easier to spot animals.
- If you hit or see an injured animal, take it to the veterinarian. The animal will receive care and if they have their owner's information, they will be contacted.
3 facts about animal-vehicle accidents:
- Majority of animal-vehicle accident happen during Autumn as it is hunting and mating season.
- Sunset and midnight are peak hours for animal crossings, but keep in mind that they might cross at any other time too.
- Animals rarely cross roads on their own so expect to see a group of them nearby.
