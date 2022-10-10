DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday it will be putting pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to scrap the free electricity and water benefit for government ministers' official residences.
It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with.
This comes after Ramaphosa secretly signed off on this provision in April, but which has only just come to light.
Up until April, the state would only pay the water and electricity bills of government ministers and their deputies living in official residences, to a limit of R5,000 a month.
The DA has now accidentally uncovered that this provision was already scrapped six months ago, without informing Parliament.
While ministers still have to pay their utilities at their private residences, the party’s Leon Schreiber said that given their R2.4 million a year salary, taxpayers should not have to foot any of their bills.
“It is really unconscionable that any government that cared about the idea that it wants to be in touch with the citizenry to then implement a new set of benefits that will force those same citizens who lost access to those services, to pay for the services of ministers who have caused them to lose access to those services.”
The Public Works Department which will now settle ministers’ utility bills, has already spent R2.6 million on generators for official residences, even though these estates are largely exempt from load shedding.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers
