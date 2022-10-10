SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential
- JSE and an SA delegation are attending an SA Macro seminar in New York.
- The seminar is a investor roadshow to convince investors of South Africa's financial potential.
- The delegation faces a difficult task given the country's weakening economy and issues like corruption and loadshedding
Convincing international investors of South Africa's financial potential might seem like a futile task, given the economic problems the country faces at present.
It's not only the poor state of the economy, but other challenges like corruption and loadshedding will also be a hindrance in persuading investors that their money is safe in South Africa.
Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter is part of the South African delegation addressing the SA Macro seminar in New York city. De Ruyter is joining the conference via video link up, remaining in South Africa to sort out the power crisis as the country enters a fifth consecutive week of power cuts.
Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE says it's not all doom and gloom for South Africa, despite the mounting challenges the country faces.
...when we compare ourselves to the challenges that others are facing in other emerging markets, our country doesn't look quite as bad...Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE
Certainly we have severe energy constraints, we do have a rise in the cost of living. The two key topics have been around inflation and unlocking the Eskom situation.Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE
...there is a growing sense of comfort and confidence that the implementation that was promised years back will be improving.Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE
All eyes are on government. All eyes are Eskom in their ability to execute on their promises.Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
More from Business
Why the rental market is strengthening
Property expert Roger Lotz said that consumers were opting for rental since buying a house is more expensive.Read More
Seifsa warns that SA economy cannot afford prolonged strike at Transnet
Tafadzwa Chibanguza, chief executive officer at Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, said the economy could not afford a strike of this nature as it places exports at risk.Read More
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate
Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.Read More
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.Read More