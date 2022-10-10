SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential





- JSE and an SA delegation are attending an SA Macro seminar in New York.

- The seminar is a investor roadshow to convince investors of South Africa's financial potential.

- The delegation faces a difficult task given the country's weakening economy and issues like corruption and loadshedding

Convincing international investors of South Africa's financial potential might seem like a futile task, given the economic problems the country faces at present.

It's not only the poor state of the economy, but other challenges like corruption and loadshedding will also be a hindrance in persuading investors that their money is safe in South Africa.

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter is part of the South African delegation addressing the SA Macro seminar in New York city. De Ruyter is joining the conference via video link up, remaining in South Africa to sort out the power crisis as the country enters a fifth consecutive week of power cuts.

Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE says it's not all doom and gloom for South Africa, despite the mounting challenges the country faces.

...when we compare ourselves to the challenges that others are facing in other emerging markets, our country doesn't look quite as bad... Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

Certainly we have severe energy constraints, we do have a rise in the cost of living. The two key topics have been around inflation and unlocking the Eskom situation. Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

...there is a growing sense of comfort and confidence that the implementation that was promised years back will be improving. Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

All eyes are on government. All eyes are Eskom in their ability to execute on their promises. Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

