Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023

10 October 2022 6:23 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
NPA
Media freedom
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer

The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.

Ray White spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks on the latest details of former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against News 24 journalist Karyn Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer has been postponed until early 2023.

The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.

The two applications will be heard in December 2022.

The legal matter surrounds the release of Zuma’s medical records after he was released on medical parole during his contempt of court case.

On Monday Zuma put up R500,000 as surety for his private prosecution case at the Pietermaritzburg High Court Media.

The former head of state insists that Maughan publishing his records was illegal and a breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

The documents were filed with the court so they were public documents, but Zuma insists that this was essentially illegal that it was I breach of the NPA act and that the documents were confidential.

Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter

A number of journalists view this case as an attack on media freedom and a form of censorship.

This has been viewed by News24 and by Karyn Maughan as an attack on media freedom and not just her freedom to report on this case but on other journalists’ freedom to report on this case.

Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter

Following the funds Zuma put down as security for the case, Wicks said the nature of a private prosecution needs enough money to secure the costs incurred by the courts and to cover the costs of the defense.

The two parties reached a consensus on the amount of R500 000 on Monday. Zuma initially put down R90 000 which Downer rejected and asked R1 million.

Billy Downer had filed an application to have that 90 000 … Jacob Zuma has agreed to put up R500 000 and Billy Downer has accepted that.

Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter

Listen to the full audio above for more.




