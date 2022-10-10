Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023
Ray White spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks on the latest details of former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case.
Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against News 24 journalist Karyn Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer has been postponed until early 2023.
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.
The two applications will be heard in December 2022.
The legal matter surrounds the release of Zuma’s medical records after he was released on medical parole during his contempt of court case.
On Monday Zuma put up R500,000 as surety for his private prosecution case at the Pietermaritzburg High Court Media.
The former head of state insists that Maughan publishing his records was illegal and a breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.
The documents were filed with the court so they were public documents, but Zuma insists that this was essentially illegal that it was I breach of the NPA act and that the documents were confidential.Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter
A number of journalists view this case as an attack on media freedom and a form of censorship.
This has been viewed by News24 and by Karyn Maughan as an attack on media freedom and not just her freedom to report on this case but on other journalists’ freedom to report on this case.Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter
Following the funds Zuma put down as security for the case, Wicks said the nature of a private prosecution needs enough money to secure the costs incurred by the courts and to cover the costs of the defense.
The two parties reached a consensus on the amount of R500 000 on Monday. Zuma initially put down R90 000 which Downer rejected and asked R1 million.
Billy Downer had filed an application to have that 90 000 … Jacob Zuma has agreed to put up R500 000 and Billy Downer has accepted that.Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson
Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson.Read More
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition
Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More