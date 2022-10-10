



- Transnet employees have downed tools over a wage dispute.

- Port operations have come to a standstill as a result.

- The industrial action is estimated to be costing South Africa at least R6bn a day

Picture: www.transnet.net

The strike by employees at Transnet’s port and rail operations is likely to cost the economy billions of rand, something it can ill afford says the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.

Transnet employees are in a dispute over wage increases.

Transnet has had to suspend all activity in its ports, which has slowed down imports and exports, and as a result has impacted sectors and industries reliant on the ports daily operations.

Experts estimate that the industrial action is costing the economy us much as R6bn a day.

What is worrying us, is that this happens at the worst time...when the economy is struggling to recover. Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa

From a steel point of view, 30% of our total production is exports, with half of that being seaborne trade....It puts a real risk on the ability to export those products. Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa

Any disruption, of which Transnet is a very big player of the movement of the inputs and outputs of our market, disruptions to those complicated value chains are often very difficult to recover from. Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation