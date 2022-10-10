Streaming issues? Report here
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Other People's Money
Stoan Seate

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

- Stoan Seate is a South African kwaito musician best known for being part of the kwaito band, Bongo Maffin.

- He's also an accomplished actor and television presenter.

- Seate says he learnt a lot about money as he and his band mates shot to fame in the late 1990's.

- His biggest regret is not having a tertiary qualification.

265247259-967373360521970-7015572116776701233-njpg

Tshepo Seate, better known as Stoan Seate to his fans and followers is a South African kwaito musician, actor and television presenter who found fame as a member of one of South Africa's most successful music groups, Bongo Maffin.

He's also been a regular on our TV screens since the early 2000's, with roles in shows like Soul Buddyz and the host of the music show Afro Café.

Being a member of the popular band Bongo Maffin has allowed Seate to carve out a successful career in the entertainment world, something that continues to pay his bills to this day, almost 25 years since the band's smash hit Thath'isgubhu.

He says he learnt a lot about life and money as he and his band mates shot to fame in the late 1990's and throughout the 2000's.

He shared his personal money habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Royalties are a key part of your career. If you don't take care of your royalties, then you're going to have a very short career.

Stoan Seate, SA musician & TV personality

With publishing, if you do the admin in the early stages, then it does take care of you. I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's.

Stoan Seate, SA musician & TV personality

My one regret...I should've gone to varsity for business management...gone to varsity for art studies, because then you don't waste time being educated by mistakes.

Stoan Seate, SA musician & TV personality

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate




