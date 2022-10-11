Joburg residents frustrated by continued water restrictions amid heatwave





On this week's edition of #FixMyJoburg with Ferial Haffajee, we explore the state of Johannesburg water as the country battles a severe heatwave. Following Rand Water's implementation of stage 2 water restrictions, improving the city's water systems and supplying sufficient water to residents have become essential.

Logan Munsamy, acting operations manager at Johannesburg Water, gives us an update with regards to what residents can expect.

The reservoir system is in critical condition, but we have recovered on a day-to-day basis, we are still not in the clear... Logan Munsamy, acting operations manager at Johannesburg Water

Munsamy says weather conditions have exacerbated the situation, with temperatures for the last week averaging 30 degrees.

In addition, he says Johannesburg Water relies on electricity to run the water pumps, therefore, load shedding can impact pump systems.

Munsamy states that not all systems are fed off electricity. Some systems are gravity systems like the reservoirs and they are on a stand-alone site and not electricity dependent.

On some of our systems, Brixton and Crosby pump stations, we have standby generators that help us out during load shedding, but an increase in demand puts a strain on these systems. Logan Munsamy, acting operations manager at Johannesburg Water

Residents have been faced with a number of water provision challenges and some have voiced their dissatisfaction. Journalist, Ferial Haffajee, says has been following the story since residents first complained last week.

I have been out to meet many people who said their taps have completely run dry after a year of intermittent supply. In August, it got very very bad and by last week, I think they became frustrated and some of our listeners said you have to come. Ferial Haffajee, Journalist

Munsamy has urged residents to use water sparingly and adhere to water level restrictions.

Scroll up to listen to full conversation.