Seifsa warns that SA economy cannot afford prolonged strike at Transnet
Bruce Whitfield spoke to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, the chief executive officer at Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) on the impact of the strike by Transnet workers.
The steel industry warned on Monday that the ongoing strike at parastatal Transnet will negatively impact the country's already ailing economy.
The parastatal earlier declared a force majeure after wage talks deadlocked. Discussions resumed on Monday under the supervision of two Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration commissioners.
Tafadzwa Chibanguza, chief executive officer at Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, said the economy could not afford a strike of this nature as it places exports at risk.
What's worrying us is that this happens at the worst time, with the economy struggling to recover and also given the fact that from a steel sector point of view, about 30% of our total production is actually exported, with half of that being seaborne trade.Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA
Workers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) downed tools last week. The workers are demanding salary increases of between 12% and 13% but the employer offered 3%.
Chibanguza said all efforts should focus on the economic recovery plan.
One has been following all the mining sector losses that have been highlighted, that's all losses to the country. I have mentioned our sector, 30% is exported, that's all foreign exchange earnings that then come to oil the wheels of this economy.Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA
