Electricity metre tampering costing Eskom and municipalities dearly
Africa Melane spoke to Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable Energy Studies at the Stellenbosch University.
- Electricity box tampering is prevalent in urban areas
- South Africa loses almost R25bn in revenue due to electricity metre tampering
- Tampering can be easily detected by authorities, but also bypassed by criminals
Eskom and municipalities lose about R25bn in revenue every year due to electricity metre tampering.
Municipalities, which distribute power to households and businesses, lose about two-thirds of that.
With the high cost of power in South Africa, many utility customers are resorting to tampering to reduce their electricity bills.
It is highly risky and very dangerous.
The prevalence of tampering has been brought to light after three men were jailed for demanding bribes from someone who had tampered with their electricity metre.
One of the men was a Mbombela municipal employee.
Africa Melane spoke to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable Energy Studies at the Stellenbosch University.
It's a big problem, mainly in urban areas. In some cases, people tap into the feed lines from the poles into their houses. They also tamper with the metres and bypass them so they don't read and they get into breakers that feed into the homes.Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies
This method of tampering is easily detectable by the municipality and power utility by assessing an analogue meter or digital meter for those on prepaid electricity.
When a household does not buy power, officials are sent to check the problem and they can easily detect the problem. Because there are so many people doing this, it can go for two years without being detected.Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies
Mamphweli said while technology has been developed to make electricity boxes tamper-proof, criminals have have learned how to bypass this.
When you have a tamper-proof metre, people bypass it from the back. They connect on the line feeding into the house before it gets to the metre itself. It becomes very difficult to deal with this as they're tapping into the feeder line and go directly into the second breakers.Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Electricity metre tampering costing Eskom and municipalities dearly
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electricity_meter.html?oriSearch=electricity+metre&sti=nriamnvdmgzq4epc1u|&mediapopup=92478476
More from Local
Seifsa warns that SA economy cannot afford prolonged strike at Transnet
Tafadzwa Chibanguza, chief executive officer at Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, said the economy could not afford a strike of this nature as it places exports at risk.Read More
Joburg residents frustrated by continued water restrictions amid heatwave
Ray White speaks to journalist Ferial Haffajee and Logan Munsamy, acting operations manager at Johannesburg Water, on progress of water shedding.Read More
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers
It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with.Read More
What the law says around working past your retirement age
Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fairly dismissed based on their age.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
All the things that Trevor Noah missed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trevor Noah announced his exit from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years hosting the show and what's next for him.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.Read More
Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?
A newspaper article surfaced on Sunday that some police officers only receive a written warning after being found guilty of rape.Read More
UCT council to deliberate over probe into governance concerns
There have been recent issues between the management of the University of Cape Town that might put its reputation as the continent's leading tertiary institution at risk.Read More