Why the rental market is strengthening

The rental market property is tipped to be on the rise compared to buying a house.

According to property analysts, it is believed that renting is cheaper and more affordable than owning a home in these tough economic times.

Lotz told Melane that both tenants and landlords needed reputable agents to continue getting good returns for rental.

He added that consumers were opting for rental since buying a house is more expensive.

With the interest rate increasing now, it is making it harder for people to buy properties and with the rental market at a very affordable rate, people are tending to look for more rental properties. Roger Lotz, Franchisee - Rawson Properties Helderberg

You need to have an agent that has a good relationship with the landlord and can motivate the current situation. Having a reputable agent is necessary when renting a property and it is in the landlord’s interest to keep a good, paying tenant. Roger Lotz, Franchisee - Rawson Properties Helderberg

