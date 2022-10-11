Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: 7 things you should have in your handbag on every first date
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydell
Today at 22:05
Entrepreneurship Feature: Side Hustles - A learning app for Women Entrepreneurs
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Silas Matlala - GIBS Faculty in Marketing and Entrepreneur
Thato Ntshona - GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy Marketing Manager
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend

11 October 2022 7:54 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
John Legend
Mthandazo Gatya

The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.

South African artist, Mthandazo Gatya’s dream recently came true as John Legend invited him on stage to perform a duet of one of his latest singles, ‘Nervous’.

This comes as Mthandazo participated in an open verse challenge to the track on TikTok. He added a personal ‘African touch’ to it as he sang in Zulu.

It quickly gained attraction and led to John Legend flying to South Africa.

Here’s a clip of part of the duo’s performance posted by Mthandazo on Instagram.

He captioned the post by saying "Imagine you just met @johnlegend and he tells you "let's sing" damn, I was literally nervous 😂😂."

The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.

@mthandazogatya #duet with @John Legend #nervous #johnlegend #openversechallenge #fytシ ♬ Nervous - John Legend

More recently, John Legend shared the open verse TikTok from Mthandazo that started it all and the performance on an Instagram post.

The Grammy award winning singer shared the clips and, in the video, titled it ‘how it started’ vs ‘how its going’.

In the caption he wrote "the power of the internet! And participating in my open verse challenge for #Nervous" to which Mthandazo responded by saying "I will forever be grateful" in the comments.

Mthandazo has also shared more about the performance in a twitter thread.

It starts with the story behind the suit that he wore. He wrote, "Story behind the suit, we are told at 12 midnight that by 10am I need to be at Sun Arena for client briefing, fly to PTA, we get there & we are asked if we know what we here for, I’m like “no don’t” they say “John Legend is in SA & wants to meet you & perform with you.”

The life changing experience really is a dream come true, as John Legend is Mthandazo’s idol.

The duet with John Legend solidified Mthandazo’s talent and introduced his music to a larger audience as his popularity continues to grow.

However, Mthandazo Gatya is no stranger to the music industry as one of his songs ‘Senzeni’ is 2X platinum certified hit.

Last year, he also collaborated with award winning alt pop Canadian duo, Neon Dreams on a song titled ‘Say It Out Loud’.


This article first appeared on 947 : SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend




