Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'





Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African actress and television presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, about her International Emmy Award nomination for her role in the M-Net crime thriller, Reyka.

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her portrayal of the titular character, Reyka Gama.

She's nominated alongside Celine Buckens from the UK, Leticia Colin from Brazil, and Lou De Laâge from France.

The series follows Reyka, a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler haunted by her past, as she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

Engelbrecht is only the fifth African actress to be nominated for an International Emmy.

For me, the scariest part in playing these grown-up roles is 'am I able to handle everything?... Can I do it on my own? Am I able to carry that load?' and the writers were there for me, my producers were there, the directors were there. So, you did nothing on your own. Kim Engelbrecht, Actress and TV Presenter

I completely just immersed myself in the character. I'm not a trained actress, so I don't have those skills and that foundation that most actors have. So, what I did was I took the five months that we were working, and I completely just breathed Reyka...For me, it was just complete immersion and that really helped me. Kim Engelbrecht, Actress and TV Presenter

Reyka, itself, is also nominated for Best Drama Series, becoming the first African drama series to score a nomination in over ten years and only the third overall.

The winners for the awards will be announced on 21 November at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City.

Reyka is available to stream on Showmax now.

