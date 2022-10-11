Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: 7 things you should have in your handbag on every first date
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydell
Today at 22:05
Entrepreneurship Feature: Side Hustles - A learning app for Women Entrepreneurs
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Silas Matlala - GIBS Faculty in Marketing and Entrepreneur
Thato Ntshona - GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy Marketing Manager
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are company support structures for employees effective? Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of. 11 October 2022 4:54 PM
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue' In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Atto... 11 October 2022 4:29 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng r... 11 October 2022 11:24 AM
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023 The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by t... 10 October 2022 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President! - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and admi... 11 October 2022 5:08 PM
View all Business
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress. 11 October 2022 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'

11 October 2022 9:09 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Kim Engelbrecht
M-Net
Reyka
International Emmy Awards
Emmy nomination

SA actress and presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for her role in M-Net's crime thriller, 'Reyka'.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African actress and television presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, about her International Emmy Award nomination for her role in the M-Net crime thriller, Reyka.

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her portrayal of the titular character, Reyka Gama.

She's nominated alongside Celine Buckens from the UK, Leticia Colin from Brazil, and Lou De Laâge from France.

The series follows Reyka, a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler haunted by her past, as she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

Engelbrecht is only the fifth African actress to be nominated for an International Emmy.

For me, the scariest part in playing these grown-up roles is 'am I able to handle everything?... Can I do it on my own? Am I able to carry that load?' and the writers were there for me, my producers were there, the directors were there. So, you did nothing on your own.

Kim Engelbrecht, Actress and TV Presenter

I completely just immersed myself in the character. I'm not a trained actress, so I don't have those skills and that foundation that most actors have. So, what I did was I took the five months that we were working, and I completely just breathed Reyka...For me, it was just complete immersion and that really helped me.

Kim Engelbrecht, Actress and TV Presenter

Reyka, itself, is also nominated for Best Drama Series, becoming the first African drama series to score a nomination in over ten years and only the third overall.

The winners for the awards will be announced on 21 November at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City.

Reyka is available to stream on Showmax now.

Scroll up for the full interview.




11 October 2022 9:09 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Kim Engelbrecht
M-Net
Reyka
International Emmy Awards
Emmy nomination

More from Lifestyle

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© designer491/123rf.com

'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'

11 October 2022 2:54 PM

Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 4pmproduction/123rf.com

Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy

11 October 2022 2:09 PM

As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert

11 October 2022 12:42 PM

One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mbali Mavundla author of K53 junior guide book 'Kids on the Road', the #K53Junior. Picture: @MbalikaSebe/Twitter.

Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety

10 October 2022 3:23 PM

The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?

10 October 2022 2:02 PM

The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: plusone/123rf.com

How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving

10 October 2022 2:00 PM

The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Taking your teen’s cell phone is counterproductive discipline - parenting expert

10 October 2022 1:23 PM

Parenting coach, Roanne Walker cautions against punishment or enforcing negative consequences when children make mistakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

11 October 2022 8:21 PM

SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

11 October 2022 8:21 PM

Protesting Transnet workers in CT: We’ll return to work after getting fair offer

11 October 2022 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA