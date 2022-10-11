WATCH: Son receives father's naked pictures on Grindr dating app





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, two podcasters from Sexted My Boss podcast read a letter from a guy who said he is attracted to older men online.

Little did he know that his father was on the app with faceless accounts until he sent his naked pictures to him.

The way I would throw my phone in the sewer with Pennywise, change my name, and leave the continent. 😫 pic.twitter.com/y5xDQKMVZ3 ' chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 9, 2022

