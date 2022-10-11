SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo
JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have been soaring in Gauteng over the past week and rumbling skies teased residents of Johannesburg.
The South African Weather Service has issued a weather advisory that several parts of South Africa could experience another heatwave this week, and Gauteng could also experience a heat wave starting on Wednesday.
🔴 BREAKING: EARLY FORECAST SUGGEST ANOTHER HEATWAVE POSSIBLE IN GAUTENG FROM WEDNESDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2022
Monday🌤13|32°C— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2022
Tuesday⛅️16|30°C☂️10%
🔥HEATWAVE POSSIBLE🔥
Wednesday🌤15|33°C
Thursday🌤15|33°C
Friday🌤16|34°C#JHBWeather
Monday🌤14|34°C
Tuesday⛅️18|32°C☂️10%
🔥HEATWAVE POSSIBLE🔥
Wednesday🌤17|35°C
Thursday🌤17|35°C
Friday🌤18|36°C#PTAWeather
Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures.
⚠️Advisory: A Heat Wave is expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday to Friday (12-14 October 2022). pic.twitter.com/j5joNZbC1j— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2022
🔥HEATWAVE TIPS🔥— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 4, 2022
DRINK:
🚰Lots of water
EAT:
🥗🍉Cold foods
AVOID:
🍷Alcohol (It dehydrates you)
☕️Coffee
🌶Spicy food
WEAR:
🛡Sunscreen
🕶Shades
🧢Hat
👚Light colours
👗Loose clothes
SEEK:
⛱Shade
🏡Shelter
TAKE:
🚿Cold showers
LOOK OUT FOR:
👨👧Children
👵Elderly
🐶Pets
