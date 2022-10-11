



JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have been soaring in Gauteng over the past week and rumbling skies teased residents of Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather advisory that several parts of South Africa could experience another heatwave this week, and Gauteng could also experience a heat wave starting on Wednesday.

🔴 BREAKING: EARLY FORECAST SUGGEST ANOTHER HEATWAVE POSSIBLE IN GAUTENG FROM WEDNESDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2022

Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures.

⚠️Advisory: A Heat Wave is expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday to Friday (12-14 October 2022). pic.twitter.com/j5joNZbC1j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2022

🔥HEATWAVE TIPS🔥



DRINK:

🚰Lots of water



EAT:

🥗🍉Cold foods



AVOID:

🍷Alcohol (It dehydrates you)

☕️Coffee

🌶Spicy food



WEAR:

🛡Sunscreen

🕶Shades

🧢Hat

👚Light colours

👗Loose clothes



SEEK:

⛱Shade

🏡Shelter



TAKE:

🚿Cold showers



LOOK OUT FOR:

👨‍👧Children

👵Elderly

🐶Pets — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 4, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo