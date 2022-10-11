SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Conversation with CEOs: Hannes van den Berg, CEO of Momentum Consult
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Hannes van den berg - CEO of Momentum Consult
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: African news at large
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lenin Ndebele - News24 Journalist
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens' The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters. 13 October 2022 1:53 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it. 13 October 2022 4:52 PM
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking' No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa. 13 October 2022 1:54 PM
View all Business
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades. 13 October 2022 1:09 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
View all World
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo

11 October 2022 9:14 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Gauteng heatwave

The South African Weather Service consequently issued a weather advisory, indicating that heatwave conditions could be expected to persist

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have been soaring in Gauteng over the past week and rumbling skies teased residents of Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather advisory that several parts of South Africa could experience another heatwave this week, and Gauteng could also experience a heat wave starting on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo




11 October 2022 9:14 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Gauteng heatwave

More from Local

© coffeemate/123rf.com

Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances

13 October 2022 1:58 PM

Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'

13 October 2022 1:53 PM

The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A paratrooper crashes into a rocket launcher during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video

13 October 2022 1:08 PM

A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

File image via 123rf.com

WATCH: Groom 'promises' to hand over his phone as part of wedding vows?

13 October 2022 12:57 PM

A video has gone viral of a groom who is asked to include handing over his cell phone to his wife as part and parcel of the wedding vows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays

13 October 2022 12:55 PM

The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams

13 October 2022 12:11 PM

Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many have gathered ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

'The Zulu’s won the battle but lost the war': Khoza on the battle of Isandlwana

13 October 2022 12:02 PM

For this week's Masterclass, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a historian, researcher, and songwriter - Mbuso Khoza about the historic battle of Isandlwana that occurred 143 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary

SA under-ice swimming champ sets her sights on a new record

13 October 2022 6:42 AM

Amber Fillary plans to head over to the United Kingdom to swim in London’s Tooting Bec Lido, a 91.44m outdoor pool in November 2022, where her love for cold-water swimming started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pegleg01/123rf.com

Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday

12 October 2022 1:56 PM

Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'

Local

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

EWN Highlights

Africa's longest oil pipeline takes shape in Niger

13 October 2022 8:39 PM

Ousted or not Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell vows to prioritise service delivery

13 October 2022 8:21 PM

NPA makes major inroads in tackling corruption cases, says Lamola

13 October 2022 7:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA