The (state-provided) perks of being a Cabinet member





Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson for the Department of Public Service and Administration, Moses Mushi, about the benefits that executive members of the state receive as stipulated by the ministerial handbook.

The ministerial handbook stipulates that members of the executive are exempt from paying for particular fees and services.

Rather, these benefits are paid by the state through money garnered from the country's taxpayers.

They include being exempt from paying for rent, water and electricity at their choice of residence, an R800,000 vehicluar budget, fully paid for staffing at their residences and state-provided security.

This, Mushi says, is so that they are able to perform their jobs conveniently.

The members serve at the pleasure of the president. So, the inconvenience is, then, carried by the state because if we were to say members should pay for their residences, and so on, we don't want a situation where a member is unable to do their work because they have to deal with the inconveniences that we have made them carry while they've been appointed by the president. Moses Mushi, spokesperson - Department of Public Service and Administration

If they are removed from their jobs by the country's president, then so are any benefits they have acquired through the position.

Remember, these jobs are appointed by the president and it is not a permanent job. So, the president can decide, today, that a member can stop serving... If the president decides, today, that the members stop serving, that's it. They just pick up their bag and they leave. Moses Mushi, spokesperson - Department of Public Service and Administration

If they stop being a minister, today, all those benefits get taken away. Moses Mushi, spokesperson - Department of Public Service and Administration

Scroll up for the full interview.