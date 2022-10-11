The (state-provided) perks of being a Cabinet member
Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson for the Department of Public Service and Administration, Moses Mushi, about the benefits that executive members of the state receive as stipulated by the ministerial handbook.
The ministerial handbook stipulates that members of the executive are exempt from paying for particular fees and services.
Rather, these benefits are paid by the state through money garnered from the country's taxpayers.
They include being exempt from paying for rent, water and electricity at their choice of residence, an R800,000 vehicluar budget, fully paid for staffing at their residences and state-provided security.
This, Mushi says, is so that they are able to perform their jobs conveniently.
The members serve at the pleasure of the president. So, the inconvenience is, then, carried by the state because if we were to say members should pay for their residences, and so on, we don't want a situation where a member is unable to do their work because they have to deal with the inconveniences that we have made them carry while they've been appointed by the president.Moses Mushi, spokesperson - Department of Public Service and Administration
If they are removed from their jobs by the country's president, then so are any benefits they have acquired through the position.
Remember, these jobs are appointed by the president and it is not a permanent job. So, the president can decide, today, that a member can stop serving... If the president decides, today, that the members stop serving, that's it. They just pick up their bag and they leave.Moses Mushi, spokesperson - Department of Public Service and Administration
If they stop being a minister, today, all those benefits get taken away.Moses Mushi, spokesperson - Department of Public Service and Administration
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Are company support structures for employees effective?
Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside.Read More
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year breakRead More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More