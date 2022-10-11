Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party wins most seats in Lesotho’s election, Herbet Moyo. Lesotho Times editor tells us why this matters.
Is the Eldorado Park community satisfied with the mayor's visit? What are their demands, and are the clashes continuing? To assist with answers is Dereleen James, who is an anti-drug activist and founder of Yellow Ribbon Foundation.
The crippling Transnet strike continues. How will it affect the country’s main export harbour - Durban harbour? Nhlanhla Mabaso is the Eyewitness News reporter in KwaZulu-Natal with an update.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has demanded the scrapping of what it calls the “vulgar and tone deaf” perks for Cabinet ministers. Sizwe Pamla, national spokesperson for Cosatu, joins the team for a chat.
The country’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, is in the headlines again demanding a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook, arguing it’s a legally flawed process. Leon Schreiber gives Uveka Rangappa the run-down on their thoughts behind this statement.
Following the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners at a shaft in Stilfontein, Police Minister Bheki Cele is scheduled to visit the crime scene. Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo has the details of this story.
Sex workers continue to ask for the decriminalisation of sex work, after some of the six bodies found in Johannesburg are believed to be those of sex workers too. Media advocacy officer at the Sex Work Education and Advocacy Taskforce Megan Lessing speaks on their behalf.
The 21-year-old suspected of killing those people is in the dock. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground and has the details.
Are company support structures for employees effective?
Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of.
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside.
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
Delivered to you every afternoon.
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson
Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson.
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition
Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC.
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Delivered to you every afternoon.
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.