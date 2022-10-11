'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA has launched a consultative process with Gauteng residents regarding possible future coalitions.
However, ActionSA President and Founder, Herman Mashaba, remains adamant that they won't work with the ANC.
Mashaba said he left the DA due to secret meetings the party had with the ANC.
I have always been on a mission to democratically remove the ANC from power.Herman Mashaba, Founder and President - ActionSA
I made it clear even before the IEC finalised the results, that I will not work with the ANC, over my dead bodyHerman Mashaba, Founder and President - ActionSA
Mashaba added that he started the people’s dialogue because he wanted to engage South Africans on the type of country they want, and the type of values they aspire to.
He said his party's supporters did not want any collaboration with the ANC.
In the event Actioners can say to us that we must negotiate with the ANC, I, Herman Mashaba, will step aside and let ActionSA operate without me because there’s no way Herman Mashaba will work with the ANC.Herman Mashaba, Founder and President - ActionSA
Actioners want the ANC out of Government and that’s the whole basis of how ActionSA came about.Herman Mashaba, Founder and President - ActionSA
Mashaba said he believed that the DA was to blame for the collapse of the City of Johannesburg coalition, accusing the party of arrogance and dishonesty.
Scroll up to listen to full interview.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
