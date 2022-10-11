Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy





Clement Manyathela spoke to Health and Fitness Coach, Kate Murray about the non-traditional ways of unwinding and de-stressing.

JOHANNESBURG: 10 October 2022 marked World Mental Health Day and as end-of-year fatigue approaches, most people are looking for multiple ways to unwind and de-stress.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), individuals with severe mental health conditions die prematurely - almost two decades early – due to preventable physical conditions.

Traditional talk therapy, where an individual consults with a health professional to discuss their emotions, is often the first port of call for people who feel overwhelmed with life.

However, not everyone has access to these services. While depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the world, South Africa does not have enough mental health professionals to serve the entire population.

In the interim people mitigate feelings of irritability, stress and anxiety through alternative methods.

Health and Fitness Coach, Kate Murray's work as a life coach involves offering guidance and support to clients who need assistance in achieving their goals.

She said the most effective form of therapy in her life is through exercise.

Other methods of reducing stress include: Breathing exercises, listening to Music, taking a walk, Yoga, meditation, Cuddling your pet, shopping also known as retail therapy.

But a patient with severe trauma should should not replace the critical services offered by a specialist with these physical methods of de-stressing, Murray explained.

