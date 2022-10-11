Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy
Clement Manyathela spoke to Health and Fitness Coach, Kate Murray about the non-traditional ways of unwinding and de-stressing.
JOHANNESBURG: 10 October 2022 marked World Mental Health Day and as end-of-year fatigue approaches, most people are looking for multiple ways to unwind and de-stress.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), individuals with severe mental health conditions die prematurely - almost two decades early – due to preventable physical conditions.
Traditional talk therapy, where an individual consults with a health professional to discuss their emotions, is often the first port of call for people who feel overwhelmed with life.
However, not everyone has access to these services. While depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the world, South Africa does not have enough mental health professionals to serve the entire population.
In the interim people mitigate feelings of irritability, stress and anxiety through alternative methods.
Health and Fitness Coach, Kate Murray's work as a life coach involves offering guidance and support to clients who need assistance in achieving their goals.
She said the most effective form of therapy in her life is through exercise.
My form of therapy is through exercise… exercise is a really great way to increase your wellbeing and making you less stressed in your life.Kate Murray, Health and fitness coach
Other methods of reducing stress include: Breathing exercises, listening to Music, taking a walk, Yoga, meditation, Cuddling your pet, shopping also known as retail therapy.
But a patient with severe trauma should should not replace the critical services offered by a specialist with these physical methods of de-stressing, Murray explained.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98231493_senior-couple-is-doing-fitness-training-at-home-doing-yoga-together-healthy-lifestyle-concept-.html
More from Lifestyle
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'
Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.Read More
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year breakRead More
Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'
SA actress and presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for her role in M-Net's crime thriller, 'Reyka'.Read More
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety
The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More