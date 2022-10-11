Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'





In their favourite hour, listeners to Clement Manyathela on 702 talked about former statesman Jacob Zuma and recent financial breach by the Formula 1 racing team, Red Bull.

Former president Jacob Zuma had a lot to say after his appearance in court on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal. That, along with the International Automobile Federation (FIA), topped a conversation for 702 listeners on Tuesday.

Zuma's private prosecution case against News 24 journalist Karyn Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer has been postponed until early 2023.

The 80-year-old during his address in isiZulu had accused the current administration of abusing power.

He is running for the ANC's chairperson position ahead of the highly anticipated 55th elective conference in December.

One feels that Zuma should have used the address on Monday to apologise for the lives lost in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal during the July unrest.

I am concerned he did not show any sign of remorse and I expected him as an adult to apologise. Nelly, Caller - Tshwane

As a country, we need to move on beyond Zuma, we seem to be stuck on Zuma and it is taking us back. Nelly, Caller - Pretoria

The former president addressed his members outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court and appreciated the support he received during his incarceration period.

I was literally disgusted with what Jacob Zuma said yesterday, I was more disgusted by the young leader (Siboniso Duma) of KZN was sitting on stage with him and no one said anything including him, he endorsed the nonsense that Jacob Zuma was spewing. Sello, Caller - Centurion

Tapping into sports, International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced on Monday that Red Bull, the racing team, under Formula 1 has been found guilty of exceeding the financial budget cap.

Other teams expected the federation body to suspend the team however, it only announced it was a minor violation.

Sibusiso who was calling from Olivedale said that he is not shocked at the behavior of the federation and Red Bull.

There is no financial fine that you can impose on Red Bull that they cannot pay. Sibusiso, Caller - Olivesdale

If Red Bull gets anything more than a public reprimand, I will be very much surprised, but they need to be punished severely. I don’t see them being punished more than a public reprimand. Walter, Caller - Cape Town

The cap came into effect last season and was set at 145 million dollars (currently 149.6 million euros).

It is intended to limit spending to make the sport viable and also to close the competitive gap between big and small teams which Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull were particularly affected.

I think FIA is just being disingenuous, I mean they are not following their own regulations and it really doesn’t make sense to have a regulation and if somebody breaches it, you just say it is minor. Mashita, Caller - Pretoria

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.