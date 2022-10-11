Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Tribute to Music Heroes Concert is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 gathering regulations. The concert is back in Mamelodi at the Moretele Park on Saturday with a line-up that caters to everyone.
The festival aims to honour and pay tribute to South Africa's icons of the musical arts and also showcase the country's musical talent, while creating employment for small businesses.
Sam Mhangwani, executive director and producer of the tribute stated that the event started in Orlando Stadium back in 1988 and since then the event has grown, as it has increased in attendance and the location has been changed to Moretele Park, Mamelodi, the East of Pretoria.
#TheTakeOff| The South African Tribute to Music Heroes Concert is back at Moretele Park on Saturday' Radio 2000 (@Radio2000_ZA) September 6, 2022
the 15th October 2022 from 10am till late.
Dr Sam Mhangwani the Executive Director unpacks plans for 2022.@bonganimtolo_ @NalaDagada @LeloMzaca pic.twitter.com/9kVFZcMzRR
Annually, lovers of jazz and music in general attend the event to enjoy great sounds and also try new sounds, however, the event does more than just entertainment. It also promotes local artists and benefits small and medium-sized enterprises by employing their services. For the past 23 years, the event has had supporters that made sure that the event is a success, this includes, the National Department of Sports Arts and Culture, the City of Tshwane and Provincial Government.
This year's lineup includes artists like Don Laka, Mafikizolo, Master KG, Ami Faku, Mango Groove, Mafikizolo, Ringo, Makhadzi, Skwatta Kamp, amongst other stars.
More from Lifestyle
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'
Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.Read More
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy
As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress.Read More
Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'
SA actress and presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for her role in M-Net's crime thriller, 'Reyka'.Read More
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety
The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
More from Local
Are company support structures for employees effective?
Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside.Read More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.Read More