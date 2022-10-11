[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room





Twitter users have been left astounded at this exchange between a woman and an enormous baboon she discovered in her room in what's believed to be Sun City.

Posting a video of the interaction to her timeline, the woman's friend was bewildered at how her pal managed to remain so calm... and polite!

"My friend woke up to a baboon in her room and she still politely asking it to go... I would have fainted!"

The 30-second clip shows the large primate contentedly sitting in the kitchen area, eating what appears to be sugar.

Upon being asked by the woman to "please go", the uninvited guest acquiesces and hops off the countertop, and out through the balcony doors, but not before cheekily stealing what looks like a small carton of milk!

The courteous exchange has been met with incredulity from some Twitter users who seem unable to fathom just how the woman and her roommate remained so calm:

"Please go...udl'ushukela?" like how? How is she so calm and polite? Haibo njani? I've fainted on her behalf please" said @AkhumoKay, while @Banele_C claimed, "There’s no way! 💀💀 I would’ve ran out and never came back… they can keep my clothes".

Check out the video below:

My friend woke up to a baboon in her room and she still politely asking it to go... I would have fainted 😭😭😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fYl2xZUHyd ' Gala Dali ❤️ (@Queen_Viv_) October 11, 2022

