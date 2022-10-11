Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: 7 things you should have in your handbag on every first date
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydell
Today at 22:05
Entrepreneurship Feature: Side Hustles - A learning app for Women Entrepreneurs
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Silas Matlala - GIBS Faculty in Marketing and Entrepreneur
Thato Ntshona - GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy Marketing Manager
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are company support structures for employees effective? Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of. 11 October 2022 4:54 PM
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue' In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Atto... 11 October 2022 4:29 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng r... 11 October 2022 11:24 AM
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023 The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by t... 10 October 2022 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President! - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and admi... 11 October 2022 5:08 PM
View all Business
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress. 11 October 2022 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

11 October 2022 1:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lesotho
Lesotho election
Sam Matekane
Revolution for Prosperity

Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.

Clarence Ford interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Lesotho's six-month-old “Revolution for Prosperity” (RFP) has won the election, though not with an outright majority.

It will now have to collaborate with other parties to form a coalition government.

The election was peaceful, well-organised and professionally managed, according to observers from the European Union.

They did, however, note inaccuracies in the voters’ roll.

© 3dgenerator/123rf.com
© 3dgenerator/123rf.com

RELATED: China forgives debt of 17 African countries

Sam Matekane looks like he’s going to be the new Prime Minister… He is the wealthiest man in Lesotho. He started out herding donkeys and then got into diamonds…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

I like coalitions… when you have two parties governing, you get the best of both, they make compromises… A very strong government don’t really give a fig…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

RELATED: Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

He [Matekane] hasn’t been involved in national politics… He won’t be as easily corrupted… he’s a billionaire…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

Ford interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago




11 October 2022 1:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lesotho
Lesotho election
Sam Matekane
Revolution for Prosperity

More from Africa

FILE: South Africa and France flags seen ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Union buildings where he will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pictures: GCIS

IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 12:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 06photo/123rf.com

Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day

14 September 2022 5:14 PM

Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©chrisdorney/123RF.COM

The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign

9 September 2022 12:44 PM

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bennymarty/123rf.com

BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours

9 September 2022 6:55 AM

Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

7 September 2022 6:09 PM

Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 6:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: jorono/Pixabay

Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute

5 September 2022 6:45 AM

The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and current President Joao Lourenco emerging as the winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual

2 September 2022 2:03 PM

Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

© id1974/123rf.com

Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta

11 October 2022 7:32 AM

It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© radowitz/123rf.com

Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack

10 October 2022 9:12 AM

Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peterhermesfurian/123rf.com

Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska

7 October 2022 9:57 AM

Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily Maverick and Anneli Kamfer on 4 October 2022 released a call to action on the climate crisis with a song '20twenties: Eve of Destruction', a remake of Barry McGuire's 1965 protest song. Picture: Twitter/Daily Maverick

The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action

4 October 2022 8:31 AM

Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance

3 October 2022 2:25 PM

Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event

3 October 2022 12:46 PM

King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow

30 September 2022 1:01 PM

The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 12:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'

30 September 2022 9:54 AM

President Vladimir Putin will host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to celebrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melnyk58/123rf.com

'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

29 September 2022 9:26 AM

'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are company support structures for employees effective?

Local

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

Business Local

'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

11 October 2022 8:21 PM

SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

11 October 2022 8:21 PM

Protesting Transnet workers in CT: We’ll return to work after getting fair offer

11 October 2022 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA