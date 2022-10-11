Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago





Clarence Ford interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Lesotho's six-month-old “Revolution for Prosperity” (RFP) has won the election, though not with an outright majority.

It will now have to collaborate with other parties to form a coalition government.

The election was peaceful, well-organised and professionally managed, according to observers from the European Union.

They did, however, note inaccuracies in the voters’ roll.

Sam Matekane looks like he’s going to be the new Prime Minister… He is the wealthiest man in Lesotho. He started out herding donkeys and then got into diamonds… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

I like coalitions… when you have two parties governing, you get the best of both, they make compromises… A very strong government don’t really give a fig… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

He [Matekane] hasn’t been involved in national politics… He won’t be as easily corrupted… he’s a billionaire… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

