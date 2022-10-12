Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Halloween in South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Janine Gunther - founder of the Halloween Store SA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The future trends of online learning as well and how people should think about using video to stand out and have impact"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nico Steyn - award winning TV director, script writer, producer and presenter coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time. 12 October 2022 1:56 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself' Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up? 12 October 2022 11:49 AM
View all Local
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
View all Politics
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents. 12 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Business
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their fl... 12 October 2022 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?

12 October 2022 5:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Deloitte
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
McKinsey
Bain & Co
Consulting
consultancy
Letsema
Derek Thomas
Letsema Consulting
consulting firms

Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, executive chairperson of Sygnia, and Letsema CEO Derek Thomas.

- Global consulting groups complicit in corrupt activities in South Africa have seen some punitive action, but is it enough?

- It's a no from Sygnia chairperson Magda Wierzycka and Derek Thomas, CEO of black-owned management consulting firm Letsema

© rawpixel/123rf.com
© rawpixel/123rf.com

Global consulting groups complicit in corrupt activities in South Africa have seen some punitive action.

The latest is Bain & Company, implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

In September, National Treasury banned the consulting firm from government contracts in South Africa for the next decade.

The announcement came after the UK government imposed a similar, but shorter, 3-year ban on Bain.

Related stories:

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet

Bruce Whitfield asks Magda Wierzycka (Executive Chair of Sygnia) if she's satisfied with the way doors are gradually being closed on some of these big global consultants.

"The answer is a resounding no!" exclaims Wierzycka.

Obviously these firms are suffering reputational damage, but that is not enough to change behaviour she says.

When you're talking about firms such as your McKinseys, your Bains, your Deloittes... any firm that offers advisory services, in my view there are two ways in which you could punish these firms and it isn't a refund of the fees that they've earned.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Just looking at McKinsey... when you translate the R650 million that they've refunded in terms of fees, it's only $30 million! That doesn't make a dent in the balance sheet of a company such as McKinsey... Bain refunded $12 million - it's laughable.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Wierzycka elaborates on the two measures that she would advocate for - punitive damages and expanding from the concept of simply going after a "firm".

I haven't seen anyone go after individuals. I've seen some middlemen, and some names being thrown under the bus... My position would be, go after the head of the 'worm' that made decisions, that signed off on reports. Every single advisory firm has this concept of peer review, so you don't just prepare reports as a senior partner - you have to have a peer review it.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

I'm not a real believer in cross-jurisdictional punishment... Who do you actually call? I think we should go after these firms in South Africa and impose very, very material damages on them.

Magda Wierzycka, Executive chair - Sygnia

Whitfield also talks to Derek Thomas, CEO of black-owned management consulting firm Letsema.

Thomas concurs with the the Sygnia chair.

"The reimbursement of fees is an absolutely puny attempt at corrective and remedial action" he says.

Perhaps there's a moment, post the Zondo Commission, where we take a collective breath as a sovereign nation and say: We need more enabling legislation to penalise correctly, the costs that are imposed on a poor and unequal country as ours - where every fiscal rand should be sacred - for these firms...

Derek Thomas, CEO - Letsema

...that come in, ply commerce... run away, and don't pay a fair recompense for the damage they've done to the most important institutions in our country, whether that's Sars or SOEs.

Derek Thomas, CEO - Letsema

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?




12 October 2022 5:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Deloitte
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
McKinsey
Bain & Co
Consulting
consultancy
Letsema
Derek Thomas
Letsema Consulting
consulting firms

More from Business

Image: Pixabay.com

'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'

12 October 2022 4:52 PM

A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© velivinki/123rf.com

Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon

12 October 2022 2:03 PM

South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

702 Small Business Awards are back

12 October 2022 10:43 AM

Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip

12 October 2022 8:14 AM

Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Transnet port terminal at the Durban Container Terminal. Picture: Transnet.

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

12 October 2022 7:57 AM

The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?

12 October 2022 6:19 AM

The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer. Selfie. Influencing. Picture: Pixabay

Influencers obliged to disclose if a post is an ad: Advertising Regulatory Board

12 October 2022 4:44 AM

The regulatory body sees influencers as a form of media and encourages them to be transparent with their audiences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of blueberry harvst @ khaligo/123rf.com

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image: Pixabay.com

'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'

12 October 2022 4:52 PM

A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile

12 October 2022 12:27 PM

Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addresses the media at the Mlangeni’s home on 28 July 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

12 October 2022 10:40 AM

Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-tainted presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of blueberry harvst @ khaligo/123rf.com

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?

11 October 2022 11:52 AM

In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC

11 October 2022 11:24 AM

ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023

10 October 2022 6:23 PM

The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his eyeglasses as he addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 4 July 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison

7 October 2022 12:24 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson

7 October 2022 4:37 AM

Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in Uganda

12 October 2022 7:09 PM

Cele: SAPS needs help to root out illegal mining and the rise of zama zamas

12 October 2022 7:05 PM

Monkeypox outbreak far from over, cautions WHO

12 October 2022 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA