[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero





The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Tim Zunckel, creative consultant at Mediaheads 360 - on The Money Show

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Tim Zunckel (Creative Consultant at Mediaheads 360) couldn't resist the latest advert from delivery service, The Courier Guy.

Like the first one in the campaign, it stars Leo Prinsloo, the cash-in-transit van driver who made headlines when footage of him foiling an attempted heist went viral.

This ad plays with the notorious difficulty many South Africans have with pronouncing words or names from one of the local languages which is not their mother tongue.

They use colloquial language, they use recognisable South African faces and they use people who could be the courier who rings your doorbell with a package... and it resonates. Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

It is good fun and there's an element of this ad which is passive engagement... When you look at how it's scripted, they give just long enough for you to repeat 'Papenfus(s)' or 'Xolani' so you're almost participating in the advert in the same way... It's a very subtle thing... Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

Watch the new commercial below, followed by the original "PK" ad:

