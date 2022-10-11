Streaming issues? Report here
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

11 October 2022 4:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Statistics SA
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Werksmans Attorneys
Dr Eric Levenstein
liquidation
company liquidation
Liquidations Report

In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein - Head of Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring at Werksmans Attorneys.

- Businesses liquidations jumped by 44.8% in the year to end-August 2022, according to Statistics SA

- Fewer companies also entered business rescue, in a clear sign that many are assessing their financial positions too late says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein

Businesses liquidations in South Africa jumped by 44.8% in the year to end-August 2022.

The latest numbers are contained in Statistic SA's Liquidations Report for the period.

Fewer companies also entered business rescue in a clear sign that many are assessing their financial positions too late, comments Werksmans Attorneys Director Eric Levenstein.

© peshkov/123rf.com
© peshkov/123rf.com

In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, Levenstein says.

This indicates that companies may be assessing their financial position too late, concluding that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful rescue. These companies had little alternative but to file for liquidation.

Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

Bruce Whitfield interviews Levenstein on The Money Show.

The numbers don't look pretty at all if you look at the numbers of liquidations as opposed to business rescue... After the pandemic COVID loans have come to an end, and maybe directors have left it too late for business rescue... That's why I think we've seen an uptick liquidations.

Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

Business owners are also having to deal with factors beyond their control, like load shedding, which makes their situation even more tenuous.

Notwithstanding, obviously trade concerns and ability to make revenue and profit over the last two years, now you've got all sorts of other infrastructure issues and energy issues...

Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

...and I think a lot of the companies treaded water for a long period of time, and when it came to a situation where they had to make harsh decisions like paying when their creditors needed their payments, things just went over the edge.

Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
