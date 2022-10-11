Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Bruce Whitfield interviews trend translator Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) about economist Bryan Caplan's new book.
- Is real debate dying? Many of the 'hot topics' today are emotional issues where people see you as either for or against their argument, no shades of grey.
- Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by Bryan Caplan, New York Times bestselling author and professor of economics.
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.
Williams discussed "Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice" by Bryan Caplan, New York Times bestselling author and professor of economics.
She says its a book that goes after "all the sacred cows".
It is an economics book - it's written by an economics professor who obviously is not afraid to pick a fight with the sacred cows. As he likes to point out that's because he's got tenure, so he's allowed to get away with the things that he wants to say.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
He does stay away from topics that are classic economics... but the essays are really all to do with economic issues, as well as issues of social justice too.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
It's a book that goes after all the sacred cows and all the things we're not supposed to say in polite society, like 'don't be feminist' for example... but he tries to back it up with logic and economic thoughts...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
I think it's a useful book for people to read in order to formulate a clear argument about difficult topics... You have to learn how to argue in a dispassionate way in order to change somebody else's mind... to show them the light using logic is not always the easiest thing to do...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
It's such an interesting strategy, because in a world that is so governed by emotion - and many of these issues are emotional issues - you dare not challenge the emotional issue because then you're treading on my feelings and my background...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
There's no grey in the dialogue anymore; you are either for a particular point of view or you are against it - there's no debate anymore, and that's what Caplan is concerned about, I think.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I think he's also concerned about framing arguments in such a way they become hypotheses... He addresses not being just morally right or wrong, but more just factually right or wrong.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
His assessment of what feminism is today is today, is the understanding or the hypothesis that the world is unfairly biased against women.... and addressing it from a point of view of logic, rather than just from an emotional point of view...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
In that way he's able to use economic date to see whether the world is in fact unfairly biased against women or if there are perhaps other issues at play that are resulting in unequal outcomes between the sexes, for example.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Description on Amazon:
Bryan Caplan, Professor of Economics at George Mason University, and New York Times Bestselling author of Open Borders, The Myth of the Rational Voter, Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, and The Case Against Education, blogged for EconLog from 2005-2022.
His latest book combines an all-new piece, “Don’t Be a Feminist: A Letter to My Daughter,” with the very best of his EconLog writings on the virtue – and perversion – of justice.
In the title essay, Caplan challenges the conventional view that we treat women less fairly than men. Men predominate at the bottom as well as the top of society. Performance gaps, not unfairness, are the best explanation. Feminism succeeds because it is false: society cares more when women suffer. Much more.
Later essays debunk the “woke” movement as an Orwellian program of uniformity and exclusion.
The alternative is the Beckerian view that free markets foster genuine justice by rewarding employers who put bigotry aside. That is why even xenophobic employers often hire illegal immigrants. Blaming all men, whites, or immigrants for the sins of some is emotionally appealing but economically absurd.
